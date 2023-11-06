‘Luisito Comunica’ did not arrive in Cuenca

Luisito Comunica could not fulfill his announced presence in Cuenca due to the cancellation of the event.

The famous influencer Luisito Comunicacould not fulfill its announced presence in the capital of Azuaya Due to the event cancellation programmed in commemoration of the anniversary of the Independence of Cuenca.

Despite announcing that the influencer would comeonly for the private companythe arrival of Luisito Comunica did not materialize.

Luisito’s followers expressed their confusion through messages on his Instagram account, to which he answered explaining that he did not know the reasons for cancellationindicating:

“They had hired me to go to an event and at the same time they canceled, from one day to the next.”

Electric influencer He regretted the situation and apologized with his followers for not being able to appear as planned.

Furthermore, he announced that plans to organize a trip to Ecuador own account to record content.

The hiring of Luisito Comunica for the event in the city generated controversy due to the use of municipal resources, initially justified and then suspended by Mayor Christian Zamora.

The company in charge of bringing Luisito Comunica issued a statement where he reported that the Impacta Influencer event will be postponed and will be held in a larger location.

They assured that the content generator contest will continue as planned, and in the coming weeks the new dates of the event, as well as the finalists and the procedures to follow, will be revealed.