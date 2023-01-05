Home News Lukas Dhont tells a scene from Close (Video)
“This is one of the first scenes that came to my mind,” director Lukas Dhont says in the video Close. “It represents the pinnacle of childhood innocence, which is an absolutely crucial theme in the film.”

Close, in Italian theaters from January 4, tells the story of the friendship of two thirteen-year-olds, Léo and Rémi. When the boys start high school, the new classmates begin to think that theirs is a romantic relationship and this ends up creating a distance between the two. To understand what happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother.

Lukas Dhont is a Belgian director and screenwriter. His previous film, Girl (2018), won the Caméra d’or for best first film at the Cannes film festival. Closealso in Cannes, won the Special Jury Grand Prix and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best International Film.

