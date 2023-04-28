Home » Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank: The course towards the Olympics
The conditions that Tanja Frank and Lukas Haberl have to contend with before Hyeres are rough. Nevertheless, the sailing duo was in 15th place in the Nacra17 fleet yesterday. However, more important than the end result is getting used to the conditions south of France, since next year there will be sailing around 80 kilometers west of Marseille for Olympic medals. And winning gold once under the sign of the five rings, according to Haberl, “that’s my big dream”.

