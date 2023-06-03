Lukashenka pardoned Protasevich, for whom he hijacked a Ryanair plane 2 years ago. For what?

(Slovak version)

Roman Protasevich, former editor of the independent media NEXTA, was pardoned by Lukashenka’s decision. Although until recently what is called the Belarusian court sentenced the journalist to 8 years in prison. For the first time, the news about the pardon appeared in the state news agency BelTA, later a video with Roman Protasevich himself appeared in the state media. In it, he says that he is free, thanks Lukashenka and says that he wants to go to nature and be distracted, to think calmly.

What actually happened? Why was a man who was accused of “conspiracy to seize power” released at all? Has he ceased to be dangerous for the dictatorship? Is this a game to show that even the most famous opponents of Lukashenka can return to the country and, after some time, be released?

Short story

Roman Protasevich is a former editor of Nexta, one of the main protest media in Belarus. It was this project that was the first to publish photos and videos of all the horrors of the security forces on August 9-11, 2020 and after. It was the Telegram channel Nexta that became a key source of information about gathering places for hundreds of thousands of protesters after the stolen elections.

And in May 2021, the information space was blown up by the news: on the orders of Lukashenko, the Belarusian security forces threatened to land a Ryanair plane in Minsk, which was flying from Athens to Vilnius. And on board which was Roman Protasevich and his then girlfriend Sofya Sapega. This was the first high-profile act of what can be called international terrorism by the Lukashenka regime.

Since then, for almost all two years, state propaganda has been actively using Roman Protasevich for its own purposes. Taking him, in fact, hostage, the regime forced the oppositionist to slander former colleagues, confess to crimes, repeat and confirm the theses of Lukashenka’s propaganda. Endless interviews and press conferences. An attempt to imitate Protasevich’s return to running his own social networks. The launch of a new media from Roman – of course, “honest and independent”, but under the supervision of the Belarusian KGB.

All this has not turned into real long-term projects. And now it is not clear whether Protasevich will return to work in the media. We do not know whether Protasevich will remain in Belarus or will try to leave and tell the truth about what happened to him.

Why does Lukashenka need this?

Frankly, I personally did not believe that Roman Protasevich would be pardoned. According to my logic, the regime does not need to convince other members of the opposition who were forced to leave the country to return. And so the dictatorship does not need the example of Protasevich, who agreed to cooperate and ended up free. I saw in this the special cruelty of the regime: first, use a person for their own purposes, break his will, and then send him to jail.

But no. The Lukashenka regime wants to leave for itself the opportunity for “cooperation” with the iconic representatives of the democratic forces of Belarus. And for this he creates an example of Roman Protasevich, bluntly speaking: if you go forward, speak, play along with propaganda, confess to what you did not do, you will be pardoned.

Attitude towards Protasevich

Supporters of democratic Belarus ambiguously perceived the news about the pardon of Roman Protasevich. There is nothing surprising in this – the entire path of his cooperation with the regime and interviews on state channels aroused the support of some and the condemnation of others.

Support – because Roman Protasevich is still held hostage by the Lukashenka regime. And only he himself knows what he had to go through and what exactly forced him to go for such active cooperation.

Conviction – because Maxim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova, Sergei Tikhanovsky and Igor Losik, Mikalai Statkevich and thousands of other people still remain in prisons. And they did not cooperate with the regime and continue to be behind bars in inhuman conditions that are dangerous to health and life.

But not all people have to be heroes. And human life is the main value.

Week in Belarus

in numbers, words and repression Trial of Eduard Babariko In Minsk, the trial of Eduard Babariko, the son of former presidential candidate Viktar Babariko, who was detained before the elections, began. Eduard spent three years behind bars without any charges – the process has just begun. He is charged under four articles (from tax evasion to riots), he faces up to 20 years in prison. Attacks on Maria Kolesnikova continue Human rights activists reported that a provocation was staged against Maria Kolesnikova in the colony. Colony staff persuaded one of the cellmates Kolesnikova to slip pills into Maria’s belongings. And according to the rules of the colony, it is impossible to take out medicines from the sanitary unit. The cell was searched, a “ban” was found, and Kolesnikova was sent to a ShIZO – a punishment cell. Let me remind you that Lukashenka’s court sentenced Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison. See also Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX Climbs Slowly Page 1 How many days there is no news about political prisoners 103 days no news about Maxim Znak, lawyer and representative of Viktor Babariko’s headquarters. For 102 days, nothing is known about the condition of Mikalai Statkevich, the former presidential candidate. For 92 days nothing has been heard from Igor Losik, a Belarusian blogger and journalist. For 75 days there has been no news of Sergei Tikhanovsky, one of Lukashenka’s main opponents. And these are only cases related to well-known political prisoners.

The Belarusian diary is published with the support of SlovakAid.