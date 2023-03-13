Despite massive repression and arrests, after the rigged elections of Belarus and Belarus, they started protesting every Sunday against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. On the same day, Maks from Minsk writes his Belarussian daily. Due to the tense situation in which local journalists found themselves, we decided not to publish his full name.

In the previous episode:

In Belarus, an expensive and important aircraft of the Russian army was damaged by unknown attackers at the Machulišče military airport. It served to coordinate air attacks on Ukraine. Every time it took off, an air alert was sounded in Ukraine.

State propaganda and Lukashenko did not admit that something had happened for several days. It wasn’t until the fourth day after the explosions that state television announced that the plane was reportedly safe. However, after this report, the plane left Belarus for service – and never returned.

Meanwhile, indirect indications confirmed the bombing and serious damage: searches of drone owners began in the country, a series of arrests took place in a village near the airport, and vehicles were searched thoroughly on the roads around the airport for a time.

The organization ByPol, composed of former members of the Belarusian security services, took responsibility for the sabotage.

And a week later, on March 8, the dictator revealed the sabotage at the military airport while congratulating the women.

The speech of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was emotional. He did not avoid epithets addressed to those whom he accused of sabotage. It also seemed that the dictator quite frankly wonders why there are still people in Belarus who disagree with him and are determined to take active action after two and a half years of repression. And that’s why he announced the tightening of repression.

Here are key quotes from Alexander Lukashenko’s speech.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took it personally: “I used to think that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelenskyi was a supporter of his nation. President Zelenskyi is simply a beast. It’s just beef! Such operations are not carried out without the approval of the leader and supreme commander of the country. I’m telling you this as the president.”

Despite all the fury, however, Lukashenko said that this is not a reason to attack Ukraine: “If you think that with this challenge tomorrow you will drag us into the war that is already taking place across Europe today, then you are wrong. I want to emphasize once again, especially to the local underclass and those who fled: we have identified everyone, we will find them, there, abroad. And I repeat to the deserters: get ready, we will come to you. And don’t howl. We have strong nerves, we know what to do.”

And finally, the very announcement of a new wave of repression: “They are sitting and waiting for something.” It will be like in 1941, what we would hide here: when the Nazis came here, these communities already existed, there were collaborators. And then they put a scarf on their arm, on the shoulder of ‘Schmeisser’ and acted together with these fascists. Nothing has changed. That’s why we have to find them. Our boys are on the doorstep, let them get ready. The best option would be for them to come alone. Hands up, come and surrender. It will be their salvation. We’ll add them all up. We will simply sort them out of our company.”

What does it all mean?

Lukashenko clearly does not feel confident that he has the situation under control. For over two years now, he has been imprisoning, raping, and expelling from the country, and yet the people of Belarus do not like his policy. They are still determined to protest – and even more so than before. Loss of control scares Lukashenko. On the one hand, Putin feels that he is the master in Belarus: he uses this territory for any military activities and generally plans to absorb the country sooner or later. Lukashenko can repeat that he loves Russia and Putin as much as he wants, but he loves power more. On the other hand, the Belarusian dictator can no longer guarantee the safety of his friend Putin – there was sabotage at the military airport, during which they damaged an important combat aircraft of the Russian army. Lukashenko’s reluctance to send the Belarusian army to war. For all his fury, the dictator makes it clear (albeit in his own way) that he will not attack Ukraine. Limited amount of reagents. Lukashenko can threaten a new wave of repression (so that the previous one doesn’t end), he can pass judgments “at a distance” on those who left, he can shout again that he will not be drawn into the war – but all that has already happened. When he can’t get to the perpetrators, he at least tries to pretend to react in some special way. In reality, however, it has nothing new to offer.

We are monitoring the development of the situation. Against the background of Lukashenka’s statements, Ukrainian officials only praise the Belarusian partisans for their courage and thank them for such an important diversion – the destroyed plane, among other things, helped guide missiles to civilian targets.

A week in Belarus

in numbers, words and repression Judgment of the week Lukashenko's court issued a verdict in the "Coordinating Council case" – a body established by Sviatlana Cichanovská after the 2020 elections with the aim of negotiating with the dictator's regime. Cichanovská herself received 15 years in prison, Pavel Latuško 18 years in a colony with a strict regime, the other three defendants in this case were sentenced to 12 years in a colony. All these trials took place remotely – the accused of Lukashenko's dictatorship are, of course, abroad. Week number There are at least 534 women in Belarus who have been punished by the Lukashenko regime since 2020 for political reasons. This statistic was shared by Belarusian human rights activists on the occasion of International Women's Day. Quote of the week Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the contribution of Belarusian volunteers at a meeting with Sviatlana Tsychanovska and urged that Belarus not be forgotten: "In connection with what is happening in Ukraine, we should also remember Belarus. The courage and heroism of the Belarusian fighters who are fighting in Ukraine and liberating the country from Putin's troops should be noted in particular." Extremists of the week The Lukashenko regime granted the Belarusian Association of Journalists – the largest independent association of media representatives in Belarus and a member of international federations – the status of an "extremist formation". It is a clear example of how the dictatorship treats independent journalism and how it views freedom of speech.

