Lukashenko “Russia has already begun transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus”

[모스크바=AP/뉴시스] Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko prior to the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Forum in Moscow on the 24th (local time). 2023.05.26.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on the 25th (local time) that Russia’s nuclear weapons have already begun to be delivered to its territory.

According to the Bela and TASS news agencies, President Lukashenko said in a speech broadcast live on Russia-1 that day that the transfer of nuclear weapons had already begun in accordance with the bilateral agreement between Russia and Belarus. He is visiting Moscow to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Economic Forum.

“He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) informed me today that he has signed a decree on our actions to store nuclear weapons in Belarus,” Lukashenko said. I made a decision,” he said.

“We had to prepare storage facilities, etc. We did all of this work,” he said. “The transfer of nuclear weapons has begun.”

When asked by a reporter whether Belarus already has nuclear weapons, he replied, “It is possible,” and “I will go and see.”

