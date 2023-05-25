Lukashenko: Russia has started laying nuclear weapons

According to Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko, Russia has started transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus. “The transfer of nuclear warfare agents (…) has already begun,” Lukashenko replied in a web video on Thursday when a journalist asked about Russian nuclear weapons. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin announced the stationing of nuclear weapons in the neighboring country at the end of March.

The defense ministers of both countries signed a document on the deployment on Thursday, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stressed that the weapons remain under Moscow’s control. “Russia is not handing over the nuclear weapons to Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remain with the Russian side,” Shoigu said, according to the Interfax news agency in Minsk at the signing of the contract. The contract regulates the handling of the stationing.

Defense Minister Viktor Chrenin signed the document from the Belarusian side. “Today, the ‘collective’ West is exerting unprecedented pressure on both Belarus and Russia in all areas of national security,” Chrenin said at the signing. Minsk is therefore interested in deepening the partnership with Russia. Belarus is already Russia’s most important ally. Moscow also launched its aggressive war against Ukraine from Belarusian soil.

At the end of March, Putin announced the stationing of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country. He justified this with an alleged threat from the West. Later, Belarusian soldiers were trained to use Iskander missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Several Belarusian fighter jets have also been converted to the new weapons. Lukashenko later explained that, in an emergency, Minsk could also get strategic nuclear weapons from Moscow – and decide for themselves whether to use them. However, this is denied by Russia.