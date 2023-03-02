Home News Lukashenko’s visit to China: China and Belarus ‘extremely interested’ in peaceful settlement of Ukraine issue – BBC News 中文
by admin
  • Tessa Wong and George Wright
  • BBC reporter

The leaders of China and Belarus said they were “extremely interested” in a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, jointly issued the statement after talks in Beijing.

Lukashenko said Belarus “fully supports” Beijing’s plan to end the war in Ukraine.

China last week announced a plan for peace talks, calling for respect for national sovereignty.

