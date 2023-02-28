28.02.2023

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko started a three-day visit to China on Tuesday. Lukashenko is regarded as a staunch ally of Putin. Although China is still trying to show a neutral posture, the position conveyed by Beijing’s recent diplomatic interactions has gradually drifted away from the West.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Just a few days after the anniversary of the Ukrainian war, Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, visited Beijing, which attracted the attention of Western countries.

Belarus last year allowed Russia to use its territory to attack Ukraine. Belarus has been subject to expanded sanctions from the West for supporting Russia’s war of aggression. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a phone call with Belarusian Foreign Minister Aleinik last Friday that China “opposes external forces interfering in Belarus’ internal affairs and imposing illegal unilateral sanctions on Belarus.”

On the same day, China issued a “twelve-point” position paper on the conflict in Ukraine. Western leaders criticized the document for its lack of concrete measures and for its lack of condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression.

Belarus under Lukashenko is isolated by the international community



In an interview with Xinhua before his visit, Lukashenko praised China‘s position paper as “a testimony of its peaceful foreign policy and a new and creative step that will have far-reaching impacts around the world.” He emphasized that “in today’s world, no problem can be solved without China‘s participation.” Lukashenko also expressed his pleasure to meet “old friend” Xi Jinping. When Lukashenko and Xi met last year, they announced that they would upgrade their relationship to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Which side is China on?

The New York Times analysis pointed out that the Belarusian president’s visit to Beijing at this time may draw more attention and pressure from the international community to China‘s stance of sitting on the fence in this war.

“China‘s significance to Minsk is all the more important at a time when the West is imposing unprecedented sanctions on Belarus,” Yehni Preherman, director of the Minsk International Relations Dialogue Committee, told the newspaper. He also mentioned Beijing’s other angle: “Because Belarus is so close to Russia and to the battlefield, Lukashenko has unique intelligence on how the battle is going,” Pryherman said. “I believe that the leadership in Beijing is particularly interested. “

The “New York Times” also analyzed that Lukashenko may also hope that China will help him reduce his dependence on Russia in terms of finance, energy and security assistance in order to maintain his control of power. The Minsk government’s dependence on Russia has grown further after the crackdown on large-scale domestic protests in 2020.

And officials in Kiev, Washington and other governments will be watching closely to see whether China‘s political support for Lukashenko translates into closer military and technological cooperation that could affect the Ukrainian battlefield.

The “Guardian” quoted Zeng Ruisheng, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, as saying that China‘s strategy for the Ukraine war is to “express neutrality, support Putin, and not bear the price.” But Lukashenko’s visit showed the international community which side China is on.

