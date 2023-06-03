Luke clarifies GDR rules and 38 companies are ready to go

On the 2nd, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange solicited opinions on the Interim Measures for the Listing and Trading of Global Depositary Receipts (GDR), clarifying that listed companies should issue GDRs for one year and have a market value of not less than RMB 20 billion before the date of application, including Muyuan 38 listed companies such as Stock and Longji Green Energy are ready to go.

According to preliminary statistics from Lu Media, as of the 2nd, this year, 38 listed companies on the mainland have announced the relevant arrangements for the issuance of GDR. From the perspective of listing destinations, Yongtai Technology plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sany Heavy Industry plans to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany, and the remaining 36 companies are locked on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Brokerage China reported that Credit Suisse Investment Banking and Capital Market Greater China Director Li Honggui once said that Switzerland has a sound and stable regulatory system and a developed capital market system, and is an important partner for Sino-European financial and capital market cooperation. Switzerland is also a global leader in cross-border wealth management, with a large base of local and global institutional investors.

According to statistics from the Securities Daily, most of the 38 companies intending to issue GDRs are major companies in the industry, and they are already in the mature development stage, and there are many companies with a market value of 100 billion yuan. As of the close on the 2nd, the total market capitalization of the above-mentioned 38 companies was as high as 1.79 trillion yuan. Among them, Muyuan, Longji Green Energy, and Sany Heavy Industry all have a market value of more than 100 billion yuan.

further reading

Mainland enterprises issue GDR, Switzerland becomes a new hotspot

The four major highlights of the mainland stock market after the May Day holiday

Morgan Stanley: The bull market in mainland stocks will lead to a potential increase of 11% in the CSI 300

The post Luke clarifies GDR rules and 38 companies are ready to go appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

