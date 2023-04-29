Lula grants a 9% salary increase to public employees

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced on April 28 at the Planalto Palace a 9% salary increase for public employees of the central government as of May, a measure that had been frozen since 2016.

“To improve any public service, in any country in the world, you have to hire staff for functions that only human beings can do,” Lula said in an act of promulgation of the law that the Government had sent to Congress with the salary increase.

The president highlighted the negotiation between the unions of federal public employees with the government that took office on January 1.

“Brazil is undergoing a reconstruction process at various levels and public service is one of them,” said the president.

In a speech, the Brazilian president said that the sanctioned readjustment “may not be everything that people wanted, but it is something very important in the face of the hurricane that Brazil has been the victim of in recent years.”

The Ministry of Management reported that there are some 560,000 active employees at all levels of the Executive Power, including agencies and authorities.