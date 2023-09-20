Lula meets Zelensky in New York

New York. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio “Lula” Da Silva will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York this Wednesday. Lula invited Zelenskyj to a bilateral meeting on Sunday on the occasion of his trip to the North American city for the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. The Ukrainian head of state accepted the invitation on Monday.

It would be the first time that the two heads of state would meet in person. In March they only spoke on the phone ( Amerika21 reported). They finally agreed to meet at the G7 summit in Japan in May, but Zelensky didn’t come, defendant Lula back then.

The incident has strained relations between the two countries. President Lula had always advocated a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine and offered himself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky, for his part, criticized Lula because, in his opinion, Brazil had not condemned Russia harshly enough.

Before the G7 summit, Lula’s foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim met with Zelensky in Kiev. Amorim said At the time, the dialogue had been calm and had “created trust”. The Ukrainian President shared For his part, he said on his social networks that he had emphasized to Amorim that the only possible peace plan to end the war was the Kiev plan. They also discussed the possibility of a summit between Ukraine and Latin America, he added.

However, in early August, Zelensky said Lula’s comments would “not bring peace at all.” He pointed that the Brazilian head of government was only repeating what Russian President Vladimir Putin was thinking.

At the summit of the Brics Group in Johannesburg, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, spoke Lula once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine: “We are ready to take part in the efforts for a ceasefire and a lasting peace.” “The pursuit of peace is a collective commitment and imperative for equitable and sustainable development,” the Brazilian president said at the time.

