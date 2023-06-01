Lula spoils his leadership | The New Century

* Summit divided the presidents of South America more

* Maduro and Unasur, the thorns

In days of predominance of “progressive” governments in South America, the president of Brazil, Luis Inicio Lula da Silva, revealed to the world his project to create a force that acts together in the face of the multipolar scenario in which we live. Ratifying, in turn, that, at the present time, he is the most recognized leader of the subcontinent, he managed to take them all to Brasilia, except for the circumstances of Peru.

Initially, apparently a good result, but insufficient to hide and stifle the abundant thorns that inhabit the Latin American agenda. The mastermind behind the entire operation was Celso Amorín, foreign minister and architect of the international policy of Lula and Dilma Rousseff. A skilful strategist and aggressive schemer, he had to face, however, from the beginning, the consequences of his own projects: the alignment of Brazil with Putin, which led them to affirm that Ukraine is as guilty of the war as Russia, but above all the intention of reinserting the Maduro dictatorship in the community of leaders, making a calamitous omission of the charges that abound about satrapy: political persecution, exodus, drug trafficking, corruption, human rights violations, attacks on press freedom and, in general, the undeniable and tragic responsibility in the social, economic and humanitarian crisis that oppresses the brother nation.

The rapprochement with Russia was already an impossible mission – in fact it was omitted from the agenda – but, in the end, it was the attempt to reintegrate Venezuela that was lethal. Maduro’s presence at a meeting of heads of state and government was exotic when he is not recognized as such by more than 60 countries. Despite this, Lula received him with all the honors. But, in addition, it was allowed to speak publicly about the “narrative that was built against Venezuela of anti-democracy, of authoritarianism.” A boldness that even provoked immediate and strong reactions from the leftist president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the rightist president Lacalle Pou, of Uruguay. Very few are going to swallow that toad.

“It is not a narrative construction; it is a reality, it is serious and I have had the opportunity to see it in the eyes and the pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are in our country today,” Boric said. “If there are so many groups in the world that are trying to mediate so that democracy is full in Venezuela, so that human rights are respected, so that there are no political prisoners, the worst thing we can do is cover the sun with a finger” , affirmed, in turn, the Uruguayan president.

The differences between the leaders on this issue had already been incubated in the debate on the draft declaration circulated by the Itamaraty Foreign Ministry in the previous days, which sparked reflections and controversies that ended in the refusal of Maduro being able to achieve a joint declaration. to demand the lifting of the political and economic sanctions against the Venezuelan regime.

With the meeting tense, the agenda landed on issues related to Latin American integration and on the proposal to define a roadmap to strengthen it on issues of health, climate change, defense, infrastructure, energy and the fight against organized crime. The presidents agreed to create a “contact group” made up of the foreign ministers of the twelve countries and to hold new meetings. But, in reality, only Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia supported Lula’s central purpose of reviving Unasur or forming a new South American bloc. President Gustavo Petro was the only one who announced the return of the country to Unasur, although for this he requires a process and the ratification of the re-entry by the Congress of the Republic.

The results of the upcoming electoral processes in Argentina, Peru and Ecuador will define, in the coming months, the political predominance of left or right for South America and, consequently, the decisions of the rulers to remain faithful to the geopolitical alliance with the United States in the region or to give in to the siren songs that China and Russia pose to the “progressive” governments. It is a complex and challenging panorama that, together with what happened on Tuesday in Brazil, shakes the alleged leadership of Lula, as well as the strength and feasibility of his project. He embraced her prematurely and too enthusiastically from him to Maduro, it may have cost him everything he bet.