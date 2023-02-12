BEYOND looking in the rearview mirror, warning about the danger of an “organized ultra-right” worldwide and the threat that this represents for democracy, evoking the Bolsonarista takeover of the seats of power in Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, must face the most decisive battle of his government: the economy.

Economic management is a minefield for the left in the world, especially in this South American giant, where the successive governments of the leftist Workers Party (PT), from 2003 with Lula da Silva himself until 2016 with Dilma Rousseff, ended in a severe recession, with the gross domestic product (GDP) reduced by 3.5% and 3.3% respectively, in 2015 and 2016.

Lula’s statements provoke immediate reactions in the stock and exchange market since the founder and leader of the PT appeared as a favorite in the elections that culminated in his victory on October 30 and his return to power on January 1, after having governed the country from 2003 to 2010.

His preaching for social priority caused the stock market index and the price of the national currency, the real, to fall due to fears of a repetition of the fiscal imbalance that led to the economic recession and the end of the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, also of the PT, in August 2016.

The legislative National Congress disqualified her in a process based on the accusation of tax fraud, denied by the PT, which defines Rousseff’s dismissal as a coup d’état, although the rites provided for in Brazilian law for the political disqualification of leaders were complied with. .

Fight with the Central Bank

TAfter the first month of the government busy unveiling the coup movement, which culminated in the invasion and partial destruction of the headquarters of the so-called Three Powers in Brasilia on January 8, and the humanitarian crisis of the Yanomami indigenous people, in the extreme north of Brazil, Lula rose up against the Central Bank (BC) and its high basic interest rate.

This rate has been at 13.75% since September, after a year and a half of successive increases due to the increase in inflation within the economic recovery process after the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when the BC had dropped that basic rate to 2%.

It is too much, “a shame”, attacked Lula, who also criticized the independence of the monetary authority in relation to the government, established by a law approved in 2021. By this legislation, the current president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, appointed by the conservative Jair Bolsonaro, has a mandate until December 2024.

This autonomy is valid in dozens of countries and seeks to neutralize pressures on monetary policy whose mission is to sustain the purchasing power of the national currency and the solidity of the national financial system.

But for the government and many economic analysts, a rate of 13.75% is not justified under current conditions. This is the highest real interest in the world, since inflation accumulates 5.77% in the last 12 months, and that slows down the growth of the economy, argue Lula and the leaders of the PT, who suspect a political bias in the interest hike.

For reference, in Colombia interest rates have been readjusted constantly in an effort to contain the rise in the cost of living and cool the economy. To date they are at 12.75% and inter-annual inflation stands at 13.25%.

Campos Neto showed his support for Bolsonaro, by dressing in his distinctive yellow color when voting in the presidential elections and by participating in some far-right political events, attitudes considered inappropriate for an independent monetary authority.

But it is worth remembering the basic rate is not the exclusive decision of the president of the BC, but of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which also includes the eight directors of the bank. Two of them will finish their mandate on February 28 and Lula will be able to replace them with people of his preference.

boomerang effect

In any case, there is almost a consensus, even among its allies, that the attacks on the BC and its president only produce negative effects for the government, the so-called “backfire.” Lula has no power to remove Campos Neto or revoke the bank’s autonomy.

That would depend on Congress, whose leaders have already said they oppose any change. A resignation of the head of the BC would cause a crisis with more devaluation of the real and rise in interest rates in the financial market, effects already produced by Lula’s statements.

The dollar, which closed at 5.14 reais on Friday, February 3, rose to 5.28 on February 9, the day the São Paulo Stock Exchange index fell 1.77%. These are tendencies that, if they are maintained for a long time, raise inflation, which especially affects the poor, Lula’s majority voters.

Members of the government try to mitigate the damage.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilla, denied any government intention to put an end to the administration of Campos Neto or to the independence of the BC. It is up to Congress to discuss interest rates with the monetary authority, he acknowledged.

The success or failure of the Lula government depends on the economy, which is affected by high interest rates, he said.

Alternatives

A way out of the confrontation between the president, supported by the PT but not so much by other coalition parties, and the Central Bank may be the increase in the inflation target, currently set at 3.25% for 2023 and 3% by 2024, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up or down.

It is too low for a country like Brazil, still under the effects of the pandemic, Lula supporters argue. An increase would ease the monetary squeeze and lower the basic interest rate a bit. And there are economists who advocate a little inflation to stimulate the economy.

This goal is set by the National Monetary Council, made up of the same president of the Central Bank plus the Ministers of Finance and Planning. The government therefore has the majority to make a decision. Campos Neto already said he was favorable to a small increase, to 3.5% for example.

What the said market and the economists who dominate public opinion most require is fiscal austerity. It is an essential condition for the government to promote the necessary social policies and to contain inflation that mainly affects the poor, they argue.

But Lula owes his electoral triumph to the votes of the poor in an overwhelming majority. It is the product of his government from 2003 to 2010, which reduced poverty and social inequality, in addition to promoting economic growth of 4% per year on average. So, it is natural that he defends social priority in such an insistent way that he fears a subordination of the fiscal balance.l.

delayed effect bombs

Among those that Lula has described as ‘bombs’ left by his predecessor are measures adopted in 2022, which make fiscal balance difficult for several years and make a deficit inevitable in 2023.

In addition, he assures, it left at least 33 million Brazilians subject to hunger, more than doubling the number recorded at the end of the PT governments in 2016. Food insecurity today affects more than half of the country’s 215 million inhabitants.

The most tragic case is that of the Yanomami indigenous people, who number close to 30 million in Brazilian territory (the ethnic group extends to Venezuela, to a lesser extent). The invasion of their lands by more than 20,000 illegal miners, the so-called “garimpeiros”, caused a humanitarian crisis, due to food chaos and the spread of malaria and other diseases.s.

Obviously, in the midst of this social panorama, the priority of Lula and his leftist government, although shared with parties of the center and even of the right, is to increase social policies.

The practically stagnant economy, since no more than 1% growth is expected this year, becomes a limitation, a risk of failure for a government that claims to be progressive and thwart Lula’s “non-public” plans to become the leader left in the region.