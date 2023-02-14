Home News Lula wants Dilma Rousseff to head the BRICS New Development Bank
The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants former President Dilma Rousseff to head the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS group, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, according to reports the local Brazilian media, who assure that it already has the approval of the member countries.

Currently, the Brazilian economist Marcos Troyjo is the president of the bank, an institution that was born in 2015 with the objective of financing important infrastructure projects in developing economies.

The Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper claims that Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has already convinced Troyjo, who will move to Sao Paulo to work alongside Governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas.

visit to china

In addition, the press stresses that Lula wants Rousseff, 75, to be in charge of the NDB when she visits China in March. To carry out her functions, the former president must live in Shanghai.

Rousseff, who was Minister of Mines and Energy and head of the Civil House in the previous governments (2003-2010) of the leftist, was elected president in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. However, two years later she was overthrown in an impeachment process and replaced by the then vice president, the conservative Michel Temer.

In 2018, still reeling from her loss of popularity after her departure from the Presidency, she was a candidate for senator for the state of Minas Gerais, in the southeast of the country, but was not elected.

An economist by training, Rousseff was part of clandestine left-wing organizations during the Brazilian military dictatorship (1964-1985) and was imprisoned and tortured. with RT

