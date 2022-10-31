October 31, 2022 10:16 am

The return of Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva to the presidency of Brazil is a new chapter in his personal legend: a former worker who became president of the largest country in Latin America, Lula had to go out of prison before being able to win these extremely painful elections. Yet the most surprising aspect of the Brazilian vote is not Lula’s exploit, but the minimal gap with his opponent, Jair Bolsonaro: 50.9 percent of the votes for Lula, 49.1 for Bolsonaro. The huge number of preferences obtained by the outgoing president, and this despite a disastrous mandate, feeds several questions. Bolsonaro denied the covid, allowed the deforestation of the Amazon, did nothing to prevent the increase in poverty and showed an increasingly degraded personal ethic. Until a few months ago it was thought that with such a budget he could not even apply. Today, however, we discover that he has come close to winning. The fears are fueled by this indestructible character of Bolsonaro’s power, reinforced by the omnipresent fake news during the election campaign, by the invaluable support of the evangelicals and by the blind loyalty of the hard core of his followers. Bolsonaro shares these characteristics with two other politicians who will soon have to compete with the polls: Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.

The same ingredients are found in the United States: polarization, massive disinformation, the weight of the evangelicals and the personality of the leader

All three populist leaders have forged an almost mystical relationship with their constituents, and the scandals that would bring down anyone else don’t even touch them. See also Treviso, heart operation postponed: intensive therapies occupied by the No vax On November 1, Israeli voters will participate in the fifth legislative elections in the past three and a half years. Once again at the center of the dispute there is only one element: for or against “Bibi”, Netanyahu’s nickname. The former prime minister is on trial for corruption, fraud and abuse of power. But his voters, animated by an unshakable faith, do not care, even if Bibi is ready to do anything to escape justice, including an alliance with the far right whose violence dwarfs that of his European “colleagues”. Netanyahu’s detractors fear an “illiberal” drift in the event of his victory. Israeli society is split in two. The same scenario occurs in Brazil (this morning’s result shows it) and in the United States, where the mid-term elections so feared by President Joe Biden will be held in eight days. Donald Trump, who is not a candidate but remains the boss of the Republican Party, is another charismatic leader whose power seems immutable. Trump is grappling with a never-ending series of legal problems, yet on October 31 he felt entitled to call Joe Biden a “criminal” without anyone complaining. In the United States we find the same ingredients present in Brazil: polarization, massive disinformation, the weight of the evangelicals and the personality of the leader.

advertising