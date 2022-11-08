Tomorrow morning, Tuesday 8 November, the last lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place, as well as that of the next 3 years. In fact, the next one is scheduled for March 13, 2025. The last one we had was in the night between May 15 and 16 of this year.

Blood moon: what is a lunar eclipse

The phenomenon of the lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. If the eclipse is full it means that the Moon is totally overshadowed by the Earth. The red color, hence the nickname ‘Blood Moon’ is an optical phenomenon due to the little sunlight that filters through the atmosphere and reaches the moon. The more dust there is in the atmosphere, the redder the moon appears.

How and where to see the ‘Blood Moon’ in Italy

The eclipse will not be visible from Italy and Europe (except for Iceland and part of Scandinavia) but only from Asia, Australia, North America, most of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic and Antarctica. It will start at 9.02 in the morning (Italian time) and will end at 14.56, with the climax at 11.16. For those who do not want to miss the show, there are some possibilities: connect to TimeandDate.com, starting at 10:00 (Italian time) or with the Virtual Telescope Project from 10:30 (always Italian time) or finally with the Grittith Observatory from 9.