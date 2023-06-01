Lung cancer markers in the blood will help diagnosis

A team of researchers has discovered 36 protein markers related to the risk of lung cancer that can be detected in a blood test and, thanks to an algorithm developed from them, help in early diagnosis.

The International Agency for Research Against Cancer (IARC, for its acronym in English, based in the French city of Lyon), which is one of the institutions involved, announced on Thursday the discovery of these biomarkers that could be used to screen of people who would have low-dose X-ray scans for an accurate diagnosis.

The researchers used data from six prospective studies in an initiative that has pooled data from 3 million volunteers from around the world who were followed for many years.

In the blood samples, they evaluated up to 1,200 proteins taken from 731 people with a history of smoking who were later diagnosed with lung cancer within three years of the blood draw.

These proteins were compared with those of another 731 people of similar age, sex, and smoking history but who, unlike the former, did not develop cancer in the three following years, thus obtaining the 36 markers.

Hilary Robbins, from IARC’s department of genomic epidemiology, who is one of those responsible for the research, explained that although low-dose X-ray computed tomography allows for early diagnosis of the disease and paves the way for curative treatment, it is necessary to improve the screening of the patients to whom it is practiced.

“Cancer screening can save lives, but you have to weigh the benefits against the harm. Blood biomarkers have great potential to better identify people who will develop lung cancer in the future, which would make it possible to target them for screening,” said Robbins, in the statement about the discovery released by IARC.

A second study, led by Xiaoshuang Feng, a fellow in the same IARC department, allowed validation of the greater efficacy of an algorithm for predicting the risk of developing cancer based on these proteins, compared with a commercial antibody test and with questionnaires. used to detect the risk of lung cancer.

Building on these “very promising” results, Mattias Johansson, co-leader of the studies in the genomic epidemiology section, noted that rapid progress is now being made to develop and evaluate a testable trial.

The challenge with this work, which has been made possible by the collaboration of more than 25 institutes around the world, is to improve results in the treatment of lung cancer, the deadliest in the world, with 1.8 million deaths in 2020, a year in which 2.2 million new cases were diagnosed.

