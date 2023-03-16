Luohe City held the city’s leading cadre meeting



Announcing the provincial party committee’s decision on the adjustment of the main leaders of the municipal party committee Huang Yaxiong announced the decision Qin Baoqiang presided over and delivered a speech Huang Fang delivered a speech

On March 15, Luohe City held a meeting of leading cadres, announcing the decision of the Provincial Party Committee: Comrade Qin Baoqiang will be the secretary of the Luohe Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Comrade Huang Yu will be a member, standing committee member and deputy secretary of the Luohe Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. Comrade Huang Yaxiong from the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Qin Baoqiang presided over and delivered a speech, Huang Feng delivered a speech, Jia Hongyu, Li Sijie, Wang Kejun and others attended.

Qin Baoqiang said that the provincial party committee’s decision on the adjustment of the city’s main leadership positions was made by the provincial party committee based on the overall situation, considering work needs and the actual situation of Luohe’s leadership team construction, and carefully studied and decided. I firmly support and obey. The Provincial Party Committee decided that Comrade Huang Fang should be appointed as the deputy secretary of the Luohe Municipal Party Committee and nominated as a candidate for the mayor of the municipal government. The Provincial Party Committee attaches great importance to and strongly supports Luohe. The Provincial Party Committee decided that I should be the Secretary of the Luohe Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China. This is a great trust and a heavy responsibility; it is an affirmation and recognition of Luohe’s work and a deep concern for Luohe cadres. I must fulfill my duties, work hard, and never fail to live up to the trust of the organization.

Qin Baoqiang said that I must turn responsibility into responsibility, use trust as motivation, and never fail to live up to the great trust and high expectations of the Provincial Party Committee. I will adhere to and implement the blueprint drawn by the first plenary session of the Eighth Municipal Party Committee, and promote Luohe’s various undertakings to continue to create new prospects. The first is to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, and promote the implementation of the decisions and deployments of the central and provincial party committees without compromise, so that everything is implemented and everything is effective. Always take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a compulsory course, constantly improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions . Raise the work benchmark, adhere to the result-oriented approach, improve the closed-loop mechanism for work implementation such as weekly assignments, monthly comments, and weekly meetings, and improve creative execution capabilities. The second is to adhere to the top priority of development, and strive to accelerate and continue to lead in the process of Chinese-style modernization. Profoundly grasp the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, anchor the provincial party committee’s “two guarantees” and “ten strategies”, and unswervingly promote the construction of a famous food city, an innovative city, and a happy city. Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, insist on “strive for the first in individual work, and create advanced work as a whole”, and strive to be the vanguard of the province’s “strive to be the first and be more brilliant”. The third is to insist on strengthening the city by industry, and build a famous modern food city with rebuilt advantages and both form and spirit. Adhere to the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry as the main direction of attack, adhere to the “three-chain isomorphism, integration of agriculture and food”, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system dominated by food. Insist on creating demand, leading fashion, building brand, accelerating to seize the new track of the prepared vegetable industry, striving to be the practitioner of the “big food concept”, the explorer of future food, and the leader of healthy, nutritious and leisure food. In the high-quality development of high-level modern food clusters, “Luohe’s responsibility” is highlighted. The fourth is to bring together more outstanding talents to stimulate the vitality of innovation and creativity, and make great efforts to build an innovative city beyond the conventional. Unswervingly put innovation at the logical starting point of development and the core of modernization, promote the integrated development of education, science and technology talents, and strive to build a talent innovation highland. High-level construction and operation of Zhongyuan Food Laboratory, forging the “engine” of food industry innovation. Adhere to the dominant position of enterprise innovation, deepen the evaluation of innovation ecology, and build an “innovation ecosystem” in which cadres dare to act, local governments dare to break through, enterprises dare to act, and the masses dare to pioneer. The fifth is to build a city of happiness with more quality and warmth under the guidance of creating a model city of national civilization. Adhere to the people’s happiness and well-being as the foothold of the work, focus on “one old and one young, one young and old”, and develop high-level education, medical care and elderly care. Benchmark the standards for creating a model civilized city, accelerate the organic renewal of the city, and enhance the connotation of urban quality. To better coordinate development and safety, carry out the “risk prevention, bottom line” escort operation on a regular basis, and take responsibility and contribute to the stability of the overall situation with the stability of the Luohe region. The sixth is to strengthen party building in an all-round way, and continue to create a good political ecology in which the atmosphere is clean and upright, and people start their own businesses. In-depth practice of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, solidly carry out the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the standards of good cadres in the new era, and strengthen the construction of leading groups and cadres at all levels. Always put discipline and rules at the forefront, take the lead in implementing democratic centralism, gather a strong force of unity and sincere cooperation, and promote the construction of modern Luohe to a new level and create a new situation.

Huang Fang said in his speech that the provincial party committee’s arrangement for me to work in Luohe City is a great trust, expectation and great trust in me. I fully support and resolutely obey the decision of the provincial party committee. I will cherish my post and do my best to do a good job. One is to firmly believe in politics. In-depth study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, resolutely defend the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. Fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, anchor the goal requirements of the “Two Guarantees” and “Ten Strategies” of the Provincial Party Committee and the “242” goal of the Municipal Party Committee, and fully promote The decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee and the work arrangement of the Municipal Party Committee have taken effect. The second is to be pragmatic and responsible for promoting development. Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, fully and accurately implement the new development concept, continuously strengthen the “four pulls”, and better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity. Adhere to innovation as the first driving force, and invest in projects as the king, deepen enterprise-based services to activate stocks, carry out precise investment promotion to expand increments, and efficiently allocate elements to optimize constants, constantly open up new fields and new tracks for development, and shape new development momentum and new advantages. Focus on creating a sound industrial ecology, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, continue to deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and efficiency”, and unswervingly support the development of the private economy. The third is to focus on results and implement them. Adhere to result-oriented, goal-oriented, and problem-oriented, strengthen the awareness of implementation, improve the mechanism of implementation, and increase the intensity of implementation to ensure that all tasks are effective. Cultivate the awareness of striving to be the first, and strive to promote “single work to be the first, and overall work to be advanced.” Firmly establish the thinking of the rule of law, and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people and social fairness and justice. Fourth, the original intention remains unchanged to benefit the people’s livelihood. Adhere to the people’s happiness and well-being as the ultimate goal of promoting high-quality development, speed up the filling of the city’s functional shortcomings, improve the quality and connotation of the city, win the trust of the people and benefit the people with practical results, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness and a sense of security. The fifth is to strictly discipline oneself and keep the bottom line. Strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, conscientiously implement the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, earnestly fulfill the “one post, two responsibilities”, be clean and clean, and unite and lead the municipal government to work hard and forge ahead , Luohe has made positive contributions to the comprehensive promotion of Chinese-style modernization.

City-level leading cadres, counties, districts, ministries and commissions of the municipal party committee, economic and technological development zones, urban-rural integration demonstration areas, Xicheng District, municipal and all units stationed in Luo, and party and government leaders of various people’s organizations attended the meeting.