Luohe Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development launched a voluntary service activity of “Serving Food Expo Housing and Construction in Action”_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

Luohe Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development launched a volunteer service activity of “Serving Food Expo Housing and Construction in Action”

In order to promote the spirit of volunteerism, display the good image of civilized Luohe, and give full play to the exemplary role of provincial civilized units, since May 16, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has organized a voluntary service activity of “Serving the Food Expo and Housing Construction in Action”. The 20th China (Luohe) Food Expo helped to add color.

The first is to carry out policy consultation and service activities.Organize window staff to set up a consultation desk at the east gate of the convention and exhibition center to provide “one-stop consultation and one-stop handling” services for merchants and citizens. 25 person-times of consultation were provided to merchants and the public, and 13 cases were guided to citizens’ homes for business.

The second is to carry out venue guidance and order maintenance service activities.Volunteers from units affiliated to the organization bureau will provide venue guidance, order maintenance, hotel guidance and other services at the food expo site. A total of 9 merchants were provided with guidance services, 30 proposals for green travel during the food expo were distributed, and more than 10 non-motor vehicles were discouraged from entering the core area.

The third is to implement the “three guarantees in front of the door” and “double opening” systems.Organize agency volunteers to carry out uninterrupted cleaning of the “Three Guarantees in front of the door” responsibility area, and open agency parking lots and toilets around the clock to provide convenience for foreign merchants, the public, and surrounding residents.

In the next step, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will give full play to the demonstration and leading role of provincial-level civilized units, vigorously promote the renovation and improvement of residential quarters, back streets and alleys, and aerial pipelines, and effectively enhance the people’s sense of happiness, gain, and security; Construction, urban cleaning, civilized transportation and other voluntary service activities, strive to improve the level of civilized construction of the housing construction system, and provide a strong housing construction force for the construction of a higher level of national civilized cities.