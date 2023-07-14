Lupita Nyong’o shares her exciting adventure surfing the waves of El Salvador

The winner of the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, Lupita Nyong’o, published a video in which she showed her first experience with surfing, an adventure that she lived on the beaches of El Salvador last year 2022.

The video, posted on her social media platforms, shows how Nyong’o had her first surf lesson, taught by Marcelo Castellanos, from Puro Surf, which was a captivating experience for one of today’s most emblematic actresses in the world of the Seventh Art.

Last September 2022, Lupita Nyong’o shared several postcards from her trip to El Salvador, where she got to know the national gastronomy, as well as several of the natural and tourist landscapes that the country has to offer the world.

Nyong’o is an actress recognized for her role in the film “12 Years a Slave”, with which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2014. In addition, she has starred in other successful productions such as “US”, “Black Panther » and in the new «Star Wars» trilogy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

