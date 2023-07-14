Home » Lupita Nyong’o shares her exciting adventure surfing the waves of El Salvador
News

Lupita Nyong’o shares her exciting adventure surfing the waves of El Salvador

by admin
Lupita Nyong’o shares her exciting adventure surfing the waves of El Salvador

The winner of the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, Lupita Nyong’o, published a video in which she showed her first experience with surfing, an adventure that she lived on the beaches of El Salvador last year 2022.

The video, posted on her social media platforms, shows how Nyong’o had her first surf lesson, taught by Marcelo Castellanos, from Puro Surf, which was a captivating experience for one of today’s most emblematic actresses in the world of the Seventh Art.

Last September 2022, Lupita Nyong’o shared several postcards from her trip to El Salvador, where she got to know the national gastronomy, as well as several of the natural and tourist landscapes that the country has to offer the world.

Nyong’o is an actress recognized for her role in the film “12 Years a Slave”, with which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2014. In addition, she has starred in other successful productions such as “US”, “Black Panther » and in the new «Star Wars» trilogy.

See also  Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 17,574 new cases (-19.4% over the week) and 57 victims

You may also like

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy