By popular mandate, Lucas Segundo Gnecco Cerchar – ‘Luquita’was the first representative of the Cesarenses, after the constitutional reform of 1991, served in the exercise of the position as Governor of Cesar in the period of January 1, 1992 through December 31, 1994.

When giving him the credential issued by the National Registry and before his possession as governor, he pointed out to public opinion, through the media, who would be the dignitaries that would accompany him in his administration of government.

In the departmental traffic he appointed Jose Manuel Aponte Martinez as director. He knew that there he needed a person of his complete confidence and of arms to take because administrative corruption was rampant in that institution.

Lucas Gnecco with José Manuel Aponte.

At that time, the transit had many old people and in the process of receiving their retirement pension. The former transit agent with the last name Polo, much loved by the entire institution and recognized by the entire Valduparense community, because he had worked in transit for decades, not wanting to go home as a pensioner, he became a manager of procedures that were carried out within the departmental traffic offices.

THEY DID NOT HAVE LICENSES TO DRIVE

‘Luquita’, as a Liberal, had dissented from the party’s traditional ideas, in order not to recognize hierarchies, such as that of ‘Pepe’ Castro, who guided the movement of Liberal Majorities, Alfonso Araujo Cotes, leader of the MRL and Aníbal Martínez Zuleta, founder of the Broad Liberal Front – FAL, toldas apart he took the road and with a group of liberals he created the political movement: Grupo Organizado Liberal Popular – GOLPE, therefore when he came to power, as usual he was very forewarned.

José Manuel Aponte with Alfonso Araujo Cotes.

In public activity we find detractors and opponents in our path; Lucas Gnecco considered that not having a driver’s license could bring him complications and become a sandwich for his opponents who would take advantage of any shortcoming in him to engage in a public debate in the Cesar Departmental Assembly.

THE ASSIGNMENT TO AGENT POLO

As was logical, he decided to contact José Aponte by telephone, whom he had already appointed to assume the position of traffic director starting in January. Aponte Martínez confessed to him: “Governor let’s take advantage and do the same lap, I’m also without a pass. In traffic there is a lifelong friend who can help us process the two driver’s licenses. As a traffic director, it would be irresponsible of me to take possession without having said document in my pocket.

As agreed, they contacted Mr. Polothey paid for the services and the value of the documentation with the promise that they would deliver the licenses in the same month of December.

POLO NEVER APPEARED

The first of January arrived, Lucas took office as the first president of the Cesarenses and in the same act he sworn in his government cabinet that included José Aponte Martínez in the transit portfolio.

Months passed and Polo, the processor, did not appear and if he did appear he would always come out with the same apology or a Chimbo story that tomorrow or the day after, in the long run he never complied with the procedure ordered by ‘Luquita’ and José Aponte.

With less than a year to go until the end of the administration, José Aponte met Polo and with arrogance and character he rebuked himand he said: “You are making me look bad with the Governor, tell me the truth what happened to Luquita’s driver’s licenses and mine, more than two years have passed and nothing! To which Polo, already cornered between a rock and a hard place, replied: “I’m going to tell you the truth, I ate the money.” “Don’t be so cheeky and shameless Polo”, Aponte Martínez replied. “That is the truth, José Manuel, besides what are you going to do with a driver’s license, what police are going to stop you, who is going to ask you for a driver’s license, one is the Governor and the other the traffic director. Just relax”.

BY: PEDRO NORBERTO CASTRO ARAUJO/SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN