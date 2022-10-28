Luxottica, concessions to children and friends of employees of the Belluno plants who want to undertake a career in the world of optics

Education and support for young people have always been among the main pillars of the initiatives introduced by Luxottica in the context of investments dedicated to people. The company is convinced, in fact, that generating skills and professionalism means making the entire sector grow, for the benefit of all. For this reason, recently, thanks to a special link with the territories in which the company was born and where it operates with its main offices, it was decided to introduce rates at favorable conditions for enrollment in courses of the Research and Research Institute. Studies in Optics and Optometry (Irsoo) in Vinci (FI) dedicated to the children and friends of Luxottica employees.

Irsoo is the internationally recognized reference training organization for the optics sector in our country, which offers courses in optics and optometry to students and workers. Since last year, the Institute has been an integral part of the company’s center of excellence, which has been investing in training for years.

And it is thanks to the important synergy with the internal Leonardo platform that the training offer proposed by Irsoo will be mixed, with lessons in both physical and digital form, integrated with concrete experiences, from meetings with experts to internships in companies. Training and education are the privileged entry keys to a profession, that of optician, which counts 100% employment within six months from the end of the course of study.