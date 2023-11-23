Home » Luxury clothing and energy drink: the first photos of Nini after his capture in Sinaloa
News

Luxury clothing and energy drink: the first photos of Nini after his capture in Sinaloa

by admin
Luxury clothing and energy drink: the first photos of Nini after his capture in Sinaloa

The first images of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, also known as El Nini, have been released following his arrest by law enforcement forces. The Sinaloa Cartel collaborator was seen handcuffed with a serious expression, sporting a growing beard, and wearing a black T-shirt with the Dolce & Gabanna brand acronym. The photo, which was shared on social media, also shows El Nini holding an orange Gatorade energy drink.

The security chief of Los Chapitos appeared alongside a member of the armed forces in the photo, which was taken next to a Mexican Air Force helicopter. The Dolce & Gabanna shirt worn by El Nini at the time of his arrest is from a collection that is no longer for sale in the official store, and can only be found on exclusive clothing resale sites. It is estimated that the shirt could have cost between 2,837 and 5,931 Mexican pesos ($165-$345 USD).

The operation leading to El Nini’s arrest took place without incidents of resistance at a property located on Villa Choix street, in the Colinas de la Rivera neighborhood. Criminal analyst Mike Vigil, who has 13 years of experience in Mexico, called the capture a “victory for justice.” However, he also noted that similar arrests have not significantly diminished the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Vigil suggested that the arrest sends a strong message about the consequences of being linked to organized crime and drug trafficking. Despite this, the impact on the cartel’s operations remains to be seen.

This is an ongoing story and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

You may also like

What is at stake with the pension reform,...

Hengyang Municipal People’s Government Portal-[衡南县] Huang Rirong went...

Energy transition leads to rising electricity prices

ℹ Discover the wonders of tourism in Usulután,...

Sentenced to more than 39 years in prison...

Han Jun emphasized at the meeting of the...

Antidementia medications: when to stop | PZ –...

With a ‘little hand’ from Haaland, Manchester City...

Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso returns to Colombia...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, February 29,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy