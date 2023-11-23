Luxury clothing and energy drink: the first photos of Nini after his capture in Sinaloa

The first images of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, also known as El Nini, have been released following his arrest by law enforcement forces. The Sinaloa Cartel collaborator was seen handcuffed with a serious expression, sporting a growing beard, and wearing a black T-shirt with the Dolce & Gabanna brand acronym. The photo, which was shared on social media, also shows El Nini holding an orange Gatorade energy drink.

The security chief of Los Chapitos appeared alongside a member of the armed forces in the photo, which was taken next to a Mexican Air Force helicopter. The Dolce & Gabanna shirt worn by El Nini at the time of his arrest is from a collection that is no longer for sale in the official store, and can only be found on exclusive clothing resale sites. It is estimated that the shirt could have cost between 2,837 and 5,931 Mexican pesos ($165-$345 USD).

The operation leading to El Nini’s arrest took place without incidents of resistance at a property located on Villa Choix street, in the Colinas de la Rivera neighborhood. Criminal analyst Mike Vigil, who has 13 years of experience in Mexico, called the capture a “victory for justice.” However, he also noted that similar arrests have not significantly diminished the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Vigil suggested that the arrest sends a strong message about the consequences of being linked to organized crime and drug trafficking. Despite this, the impact on the cartel’s operations remains to be seen.

This is an ongoing story and further information will be provided as it becomes available.