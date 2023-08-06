Luxury or Statement? This is how Germany’s chancellor goes on vacation

There are a number of professions that are considered by the general public to be called vocations. This includes, for example, the profession of doctor: if a passenger falls over on the flight to the holiday destination, the crew searches for doctors – even if they are actually on holiday.

A pastor who has finished the service and strolls into a café is also consistently perceived as a pastor by his congregation.

After all, a politician entrusted with the office of Chancellor is forever associated with the office. Every action, even private ones, becomes politics. Any omission of an action affects politics. And for observers, every break from politics becomes part of the Chancellor’s politics.

In this sense, it is not surprising that attempts have always been made to derive the political self-image of every Federal Chancellor from the holiday habits of each Federal Chancellor. The “The New Zurich Times” reported first.

Helmut Kohl, CDU: The stable

Kohl, who governed the Federal Republic for 16 years, spent his summer vacations at Austria’s Wolfgangssee with impressive reliability, just as he was re-elected every four years.

According to the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”, he always moved into the same house in Austria, decorated with deer antlers and edelweiss socks, and thus at least gave the impression of a stable, traditional and provincial family man.

Gerhard Schröder, SPD: The media-friendly

Schröder spent his summers very differently from Kohl, reports the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”. His voluntary meetings with European heads of government and respected intellectuals during his summer break on the photo-perfect Amalfi Coast near chic Positano earned him the nickname “media chancellor” even before social media.

As if to live up to his name, he never tired of emphasizing during his elegant vacations in the presence of media representatives that he spent the night in a very simple hotel, which was basically a “bed and breakfast”.

dr Angela Merkel, CDU: The tough one

As Kohl’s political mentee, Merkel was down-to-earth even on vacation. At the same time, according to the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”, she strategically set her own example on vacation, just as she did in politics: with her husband Dr. Joachim Sauer and the extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner, she went on several hikes through the Dolomites.

She presented herself and her reliable marriage in nature in a windbreaker close to the people. Messner also attested to what political observers had long known about her: she was extremely tough and persistent, going uphill for six hours on hikes without a meal break.

Olaf Scholz, SPD: The X Factor

According to the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”, the current Chancellor Olaf Scholz is difficult to classify. In the summer of 2022, he was still connected to his homeland and spotted in the Bavarian Allgäu. However, the “Bild” newspaper noted at the time that his accommodation was a holiday home with “chalet character” and a price of “550 euros per night”.

According to the “Bild” newspaper, Scholz should be somewhere in “neighboring European countries” this summer.

Whatever one may analytically make of this and previous observations in summer leisure. Without a pinch of humour, one should not get involved in the heated discussion of interpretation.