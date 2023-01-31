The defendant accepted the crimes of acts of discrimination and aggravated harassment.

The Prosecutor’s Office sent the indictment against Luz Fabiola Rubiano de Fonseca, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of acts of discrimination and aggravated harassment.

The evidence shows that on September 26, 2022, in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, the defendant issued statements before various cameras and the media against the dignity and integrity of the Vice President of the Republic, France Elena Márquez Mina, the Afro-descendant community and members of the Colombian Communist Party.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, the messages spread rapidly on social networks and caused damage to the honor and human dignity of a population group, and directly to the Vice President, affecting the fundamental right to equality.

During the procedure, Mrs. Rubiano de Fonseca freely and voluntarily accepted the charges against her. In this sense, the indictment will be forwarded to a knowledgeable criminal judge for the purpose of issuing a sentence.