Home » Luz Mery Tristán lost her life in mysterious circumstances in Cali
News

Luz Mery Tristán lost her life in mysterious circumstances in Cali

by admin
Luz Mery Tristán lost her life in mysterious circumstances in Cali

In the early hours of this Sunday, the Colombian former skater and ex-cyclist Luz Mery Tristán lost her life in circumstances that are still unclear. The victim, she was transferred to a Cali care center, where she finally lost her life. Although there is no official information about what happened, it is rumored that her sentimental partner could be involved in…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  Gorizia: the rescued bear will have to remain at the recovery center for a few more days, then the release at the border

You may also like

Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked...

Waves overflowed the coastal road in Bursa Gemlik...

The hole that ‘decorates’ the square of the...

From Ulysses to Corto Maltese, in Recanati a...

Inflation exit from Babacan

Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead...

The world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán was...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with...

Literature, a tool to investigate problems: Sacheri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy