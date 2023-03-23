Home News LWL discovers a high medieval farmstead in Westrup
News

LWL discovers a high medieval farmstead in Westrup

by admin
LWL discovers a high medieval farmstead in Westrup

A new building project on Niedermehner Strasse in Stemwede-Westrup brought the LWL archeology for Westphalia to the scene, as older traces of settlement were suspected here due to the location of the building site in the historic town center. »The mapping by the Prussians from 1836 to 1850 showed that the construction site is on the edge of the area at that time. The probability that this settlement goes back even further was therefore very high and archaeological monitoring of the construction measures was necessary,” explains Dr. Sven Spiong, head of the LWL branch office in Bielefeld.

When the topsoil was removed, the suspicion was confirmed and the scientists discovered around 85 other findings in addition to a ditch about three meters wide. “Rows of post holes can be reconstructed to form an east-west oriented house floor plan in post construction,” reports LWL excavation manager Sebastian Düvel: “Various sized pits could have served as waste pits, for example.” The pottery finds date the settlement to the 12th century.

The newly discovered farmstead – to which other buildings presumably belonged, but which lie outside of today’s building site – is the first archaeological evidence of the early settlement of Westrup, the first written mention of which also dates from the 12th century, namely from the year 1118. originates.

“Once the archaeological traces have been scientifically measured and documented, construction can begin,” confirms Spiong, “because the new building does not have a basement, the findings do not have to be excavated, but remain protected by a geotextile and a layer of sand in the ground.”

See also  With Parco Nivea new life for Pippa Bacca garden in Milan

In cooperation with the Lower Monuments Authority of the municipality of Stemwede, the remains of the farmstead are now to be entered as a permanent ground monument in the list of monuments of the municipality of Stemwede, so that the oldest traces of settlement in Westrup to date will also be preserved for future generations.

You may also like

Ver.di and EVG want to paralyze traffic on...

the new PDVSA corruption scheme

The harsh story of the Seventh Day journalist...

Report: Apple will produce movies in the future...

There were some fields here Independent Urdu

How are centennials training in gyms?

England Ukraine – Where to watch online Euro-2024...

Founder and president of Nubank affirmed that “Colombia...

Super strike day on Monday: NRW threatens traffic...

People of Izmir came together at the iftar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy