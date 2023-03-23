A new building project on Niedermehner Strasse in Stemwede-Westrup brought the LWL archeology for Westphalia to the scene, as older traces of settlement were suspected here due to the location of the building site in the historic town center. »The mapping by the Prussians from 1836 to 1850 showed that the construction site is on the edge of the area at that time. The probability that this settlement goes back even further was therefore very high and archaeological monitoring of the construction measures was necessary,” explains Dr. Sven Spiong, head of the LWL branch office in Bielefeld.

When the topsoil was removed, the suspicion was confirmed and the scientists discovered around 85 other findings in addition to a ditch about three meters wide. “Rows of post holes can be reconstructed to form an east-west oriented house floor plan in post construction,” reports LWL excavation manager Sebastian Düvel: “Various sized pits could have served as waste pits, for example.” The pottery finds date the settlement to the 12th century.

The newly discovered farmstead – to which other buildings presumably belonged, but which lie outside of today’s building site – is the first archaeological evidence of the early settlement of Westrup, the first written mention of which also dates from the 12th century, namely from the year 1118. originates.

“Once the archaeological traces have been scientifically measured and documented, construction can begin,” confirms Spiong, “because the new building does not have a basement, the findings do not have to be excavated, but remain protected by a geotextile and a layer of sand in the ground.”

In cooperation with the Lower Monuments Authority of the municipality of Stemwede, the remains of the farmstead are now to be entered as a permanent ground monument in the list of monuments of the municipality of Stemwede, so that the oldest traces of settlement in Westrup to date will also be preserved for future generations.