Ly Seppel gets a named bench for his birthday

Ly Seppel gets a named bench for his birthday

The 8th grade of Oru School tidied up the surroundings of Ristemäe Dam on labor day. Photo: Urmas Lauri

The 8th grade of Oru School tidied up the surroundings of Ristemäe Dam on labor day. Photo: Urmas Lauri

For his 80th birthday, the poet Ly Seppel will receive a named bench in front of the Oru culture hall, the place of his parents’ farm – Ristemäe – on the border of Soulu and Jalukse, in the former village of Änniste, will also be marked with a plaque.

On Friday, Oru School’s 8th grade students had a social studies lesson at Ristemäe. “Citizen’s duty. The tradition of the Estonian people – labors,” school director Andres Kampmann introduced the topic of the lesson.

In addition to a dozen students, the principal, the school’s head of education Edita Luige and the school’s uncle Peeter Aidnik, there were other workers – Viivika Orula from the village of Soolu and Ülo Loorens, who once lived on the neighboring farm of Ristemäe in Luusna, took part.

