Lying at work: what is allowed and what is forbidden

Honest employees are often attributed even more positive character traits such as authenticity or reliability, say psychologists. However, if you as an employee are caught in a lie that is bigger, trust usually suffers particularly badly. Your own reputation can also suffer permanent damage.

However, constant honesty can also have its downsides. Too much openness and honesty can sometimes be difficult for those affected to cope with and put a considerable strain on the relationship at work. So you can be honest – and that can still be problematic, say the experts. That is why it is not uncommon for people to forgo the truth in order not to hurt others.

“The fact that numerous professionals now and then make do with a white lie is therefore not particularly critical. It becomes difficult when you work in a company where you might have to, because mistakes and failures are not tolerated and sanctions are threatened,” says Felix Altmann, labor market expert at Glassdoor, to the Münchner Merkur.

“Word should have gotten around that dealing openly with mistakes can ensure that professionals become more courageous and creative. Anyone who has to pretend at work and constantly lie should consider whether he or she is still in the right place there.”

