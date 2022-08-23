Home News Lying on the shore of a stream and at the end of his strength, rescued hiker: “I was there for three days”
Lying on the shore of a stream and at the end of his strength, rescued hiker: "I was there for three days"

A seventy-seven year old from Latisana was rescued at the end of his strength, severely dehydrated but still conscious, after being noticed by two passersby lying on the bed of the Chiusaforte stream.

The call arrived at Nue112 shortly after 7 pm on Tuesday 23 August and the Sores activated the Alpine Rescue stations of Cave del Predil and Moggio Udinese, the Financial Police, the fire brigade and the ambulance, which brought on the spot: a dozen rescuers in all.

The man, who wore boots and was dressed as a hiker, was embarrassed and handed over to the ambulance considering his condition. It seems that he reported to the rescuers that he had arrived on the stream after having crossed the Vallone Blasic that leads to the hamlet of Tamaroz, descending from the Foran del Mus.

One of the rescuers pointed out that he had traveled that route on Saturday, finding, along the way, a headlamp and a cap. By showing the old man the photo of those objects, he seems to have recognized them as his own.

If so, it would mean that he had been lying on the shore for three days. It will be up to the rescuers themselves to verify whether he actually responded with sufficient clarity.

