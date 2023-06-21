M23 withdrawal announcements were intended to buy time in the face of international pressure: UN experts

The apparently short-lived and strategic announcements of withdrawal and disengagement by the M23 were mainly intended to buy time in the face of mounting international pressure, indicates the report of the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, published on 20 June.

“Despite the initiatives undertaken at the bilateral, regional and international levels to defuse the crisis linked to the March 23 Movement (M23), this armed group, which is subject to sanctions, has continued to considerably expand its territory and multiply its attacks, causing a large-scale humanitarian crisis and the displacement of more than one million civilians in the province of North Kivu”notes the report.

The M23 also tried, according to the report, to make allies in South Kivu, in particular the armed group Twirwaneho, with the aim of opening a front there.

For the experts, the diversity of the M23’s military equipment, some of which is of recent production, shows the significant firepower of the armed group and attests to violations of the arms embargo.

Rwanda’s involvement revealed

“The Group of Experts has obtained new evidence of direct interventions by the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, either to reinforce M23 combatants or to carry out military operations against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda. (FDLR) and local armed groups,” notes the report.

The Group of Experts has identified several RDF commanders and officials who coordinate the Force’s operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The M23 has adopted a new pattern of attacks against the civilian population, carrying out deadly operations targeting populations associated with, or suspected of supporting, the FDLR and other armed groups. Rapes, including gang rapes perpetrated by M23 fighters, were frequent, the report reveals.

Peace of mind disturbed in four provinces

The experts mention in their report that three provinces in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have experienced moments of intense violence. They also note that the inter-community conflict in the province of Mai-Ndombe has intensified.

“The political situation remained tense ahead of the general elections scheduled for December 2023. The Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo noted with concern that the dynamics related to the electoral process, combined with the worsening of the conflict in east and the tense situation in the region, jeopardized the peace and stability of the country”, warn the experts.

