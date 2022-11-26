Listen to the audio version of the article

The “blue” line, the long-awaited new metro in Milan, starts. It’s the fifth line from a chronological point of view, but it’s called the M4 because the project was older, but also more complex and expensive than the M5, which with Expo 2015 became a priority for travel related to the event.

The planning began during the years of Letizia Moratti mayor, and was then inherited by Giuliano Pisapia in 2011, who decided to continue despite the opposition of some of his councilors. But the die had been cast, thought the leaders of Palazzo Marino, we had to go ahead, albeit at a cost onerous for the coffers of the municipality (3.5 billion spread over thirty years) and a project bordering on a conflict of interest (because the contracting authority, the municipality, was also a shareholder of the company, M4).

Ten years later the first ones open you are stopped during the second term of mayor Giuseppe Sala, who also does not hide his concerns for the years to come with respect to the cost of public transport in the coming years (and even if he does not explicitly say so, he refers precisely to the M4).

Route, stations, capacity

The trains will travel the route Linate-Dateo. The first operational section is 5 km long and crosses the eastern districts of Milan allowing the interchange with the stations of the Passante Ferroviario in Dateo and Stazione Forlanini. By June 2023 we will travel to San Babila and at the end of the works, scheduled for 2024the line will have 21 stations and 15 km of extension, starting precisely from the Linate airport and crossing the Cerchia dei Navigli up to Lorenteggio, with terminus at San Cristoforo.

The “blue” line provides for strong integration with the other existing underground lines, the urban railway system, the surface lines and, above all, the city airport. In fact, therefore, it fills a void that the city felt. Also for this reason no one, of any political affiliation, wanted to question it despite the fact that there were valid arguments to oppose it.

The M4, like the M5, will have an automated pilot, ie it will be without driver. The fleet of the “blue” will consist of 47 trains and will be able to transport 24,000 passengers per hourin each trip-direction, with an estimate of86 million people in one year and a peak frequency of one train every 90 seconds. Each train will be able to carry up to 600 passengers. In the first two days, you will travel for free on the new line.