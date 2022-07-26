It was he himself who talked about it – in an old post on his blog – and relaunched with the parliamentarians closest to him: with two terms in Parliament, no life between the House and Senate, but the green light for candidacies for a seat in the European Parliament or in the Region, “bèlin earn even more ..”, he ironed with more than one deputy and a few senators. But now Beppe Grillo, learns beraking latest news from sources close to the founder of the Movement, would also be contrary to what is called the ‘rotation principle’: “In reality he was never really convinced, and now he is firm on the two-mandate rule , granite. Grillo does not want any derogation, in the most absolute way “, it is explained.

So for those who have been elected twice with the M5S ‘jersey’ it would be gameover, the race would stop regardless. There is no ‘fallback’ in the Region or the European Parliament and vice versa. At least for the idea that Grillo currently has in mind, struggling with phone calls and meetings via Zoom. The guarantor of the Movement would stroke other plans B. Like that of a ‘batch’ in the M5S training school, to share the experiences gained by the ‘veterans’ with two terms behind them. Not only deputies and senators, but also regional and MEP councilors.

Because even for them there would be no exceptions if the principle of rotation were to fail, as the founder seems to want at present. However, the third mandate node remains on the table and continues to hold court in the 5-star house, where in these hours we are wondering about the next moves of Giuseppe Conte, today disappeared from the ‘radar’ even of the loyal and absent in the headquarters of Campo Marzio. Although pessimism prevails in the big names of the Movement grappling with the unknown reappointment, the idea makes room, even among the men closest to Grillo (but not in the guarantor for now), that in the end something will emerge and the former prime minister a ‘micro-derogation’ will be granted, but it would be really tiny, “in the order of 4-5 people at most”, the same sources estimate.