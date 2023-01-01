Listen to the audio version of the article

It will be an online consultation of members in the coming days to say the last word on the new rules of “refunds” of the 5 Star Movement. With the rewriting of the regulation on the economic treatment of the elected officials, significant changes will come for an initiative that has characterized the movement founded by Beppe Grillo since its origins: the principle of monthly refunds of 2,500 euros is confirmed but the quotas destined for the Movement are remodulated and those intended for social purposes. The majority (two thousand euros) of the salaries will go to the party, while only 500 will end up “in an account in the name of the 5 Star Movement Association specifically dedicated to restitution to the community”, reads a draft of the document anticipated by the beraking latest news agency.

The extra allowances

Other changes also concern the allowances for additional positions. MPs will be able to keep 25%. The remaining part will have to be paid to the movement «for the association’s operating expenses».

Until the last legislature, the additional allowances were returned in full. “As Speaker of the Chamber, I gave up 300,000 euros of compensation for office in just under five years, to which I added 130,000 euros which I gave up as Chairman of the Rai Supervisory Board” recalled Roberto Fico in the days of the controversy over his choice to take office and staff reserved for former Speakers of the Chamber.

End-of-term allowance: the clause for exes

What’s more, news is also on the way for the end-of-term allowance, generally 50,000 euros gross per legislature. With the new regulation, 80% of the end-of-term allowance will remain with the outgoing parliamentarians, the remaining 20%, also for this item, will end up in the coffers of the M5S association for operating expenses.

A final clause provides for the former members (this is the case of the former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the parliamentarians who followed him in the split of Civic Commitment) the application of the 2011 regulation which sets the maximum compensation of the end of term treatment.