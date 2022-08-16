Listen to the audio version of the article

There are many well-known names among the 2000 members of the 5-star Movement who have sent their self-candidacy to participate in the parliamentary sessions scheduled for Tuesday 16 August from 10 to 22 (voting is online). Numerous reconfirmations among outgoing parliamentarians who will be able to participate in the selection. There is the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli in the college of the Chamber of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Francesca Flati, Francesco Silvestri (Lazio 1 in the Chamber), Vita Martinciglio, Eugenio Saitta in Sicily, in Campania in the Senate Maria Domenica Castellone and Michele Gubitosa in the Room. The president Giuseppe Conte is a candidate in the Lazio 1 college. Among the names presented in the same college, also the notary of the 5 stars Alfonso Colucci.

Among the new entries Chiara Appendino, former mayor of Turin (who presents herself in the Piedmont 1 college) and Sergio Costa, former Minister of the Environment at the first experience in Parliament. The deputy Vittoria Baldino, one of the new faces of the Movement, elected 4 years ago in Lazio, is a candidate in her Calabria. The chairman of the Justice Committee of the Chamber Mario Perantoni chose Sardinia instead.

There is no Raggi but former Rome councilors

As was already known, the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi is not among the candidates for the parliamentary mates of the 5-star Movement. However, some former Capitoline city councilors were present between 2016 and 2021, such as Carola Penna, Eleonora Guadagno and Carlo Maria Chiossi, all three commission presidents in the previous council, and then Giuliano Pacetti. There is also Andrea Venuto, Delegate of the Mayor Raggi. All candidates in the Lazio 1 college.

Conte’s low profile

The president of the 5-star Movement is a candidate for the pentastellate parliamentary women in the Lazio 1 college of the Chamber. However, in the list on the M5s portal, the former prime minister has chosen the “low profile”. In his card there is not even a photo: there are only name and surname, place of birth, Volturara Appula, age, 58 years, and gender. The buttons that refer to the public profile and info are completely absent, where almost all the other candidates have been able to add a description and their resume.

The oldest candidate is an 84-year-old priest

His name is Natale Bianchi and he is 84 years old as the eldest candidate for the parliamentary elections of the 5-star Movement. He was born in Varese in 1938 and in his life he was a priest, mainly in Calabria, we read in the profile he wrote himself. He presents himself to the Chamber right in Calabria. On the lists there are two other over 80s: Vincenzo Fortunato, candidate for the Lazio 2 college in the Chamber, and Domenico Giannantonio, for the Liguria Senate. The youngest candidates are 25 years old, the minimum age to be elected to the Chamber of Deputies. There are at least 5 boys who declare 25 years, and therefore should have been born in 1997: Alessandro di Mattia (Lazio 1), Riccardo di Palma (Molise), Francesco Felice (Calabria), Francesco Fusaro (Calabria) and Domenico Spagnuolo (Campania 1). Obviously all candidates for the Chamber. The youngest girls are 28 years old and are 4: Laura Giardina (Veneto 1), Veronica Iannone (Lombardy 1), Marianna Ricciardi (Campania 1) and Giulia Vittoria Ruta (Marche).

A former magistrate also goes to the Apulian parliamentarians

The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest 73. Among the self-candidates of the M5S in Puglia, ready to challenge each other to the parliamentarians from tomorrow, there are few surprises and many confirmations among the outgoing parliamentarians who have not made the two terms. Former Salento magistrate Francesco Mandoi will also participate in the internal pentastellata competition; the former regional councilor Antonio Trevisi; and there will also be the former Undersecretary of Education of the Conte I government, Salvatore Giuliano from Brindisi. The Bari Constitutionalist Nicola Grasso will also run to the Chamber.