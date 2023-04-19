Ma Fuguo investigates the construction of winter and spring water conservancy battle projects

On the morning of April 18, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Junxian County to investigate the construction of the winter and spring water conservancy battle project. Wang Zehua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary-General of the Municipal Party Committee, and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.

The Xiaohekou control gate project is located about 300 meters downstream of the confluence of the Qi River and the Gongzhu Canal. After completion, it can effectively reduce the flood control pressure of the Wei River during the flood season. Ma Fuguo came to the construction site to learn more about the treatment project of the main stream of the Wei River (Qimen-Xu Wancang), the design standards of the control gate, and the construction progress. He pointed out that the Xiaohekou control gate plays an important role in improving the flood control engineering system of the river basin and ensuring the safety of people’s life and property along the line. It is necessary to strengthen responsibility, and under the premise of ensuring project quality and construction safety, scientifically organize and dispatch, and go all out to speed up the progress of the project, so as to ensure that the project will be completed and put into use as soon as possible, and give full play to its due benefits. Ma Fuguo also inspected the restoration and reconstruction of Weihe Bridge in Mengzhuang Village, Xinzhen Town, emphasizing the need to insist on quality first, strictly abide by the bottom line of quality, and strive to build a safe bridge, a high-quality bridge, and a happy bridge.

The Yunxi Road Drainage and Waterlogging Prevention Project and the Fuzhuangdi Rainwater Drainage and Waterlogging Pumping Station are crucial to effectively solving the problems of poor drainage of rainwater in Junxian County. At the site of the Yunxi Road drainage and waterlogging prevention project, Ma Fuguo pointed out that Yunxi Road is the main road leading to the ancient city of Jun County. While speeding up the progress of the project, the construction standards should be improved, the style of the ancient city should be highlighted, and the level of greening and lighting should be further improved And level, make the window image of the ancient city of Jun County more beautiful. At the Fuzhuangdi Rainwater Drainage Pumping Station, Ma Fuguo emphasized that it is necessary to consider comprehensively, plan in advance, establish and improve the management system and mechanism, and ensure the smooth and orderly operation of the project after it is put into use.

In the “four modernizations” project of rural water supply in Baisi Town, Ma Fuguo inquired carefully about the scale of water supply, the scope of water supply, and the beneficiary population. He emphasized that promoting the “four modernizations” of rural water supply is a popular project and a project for people’s livelihood. It is necessary to improve the position, attach great importance to it, innovate the construction and management model, strengthen the guarantee of elements, improve the level of intelligence, and effectively improve the ability to guarantee rural water supply, so that the masses can drink high-quality water as soon as possible, and provide strong support for rural revitalization.