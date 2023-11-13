Ma Xingrui Emphasizes High-Quality Reforms for Xinjiang’s Development

Ma Xingrui emphasized at the meeting of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee

Promote strategic, creative, and leading reforms with high standards

Effectively guarantee the high-quality development of Xinjiang and achieve new breakthroughs

Li Yifei, Zhang Chunlin, and He Zhongyou attended

Tianshan Net – Xinjiang Daily (reported by reporter Wang Xingrui) – The Autonomous Region Party Committee Comprehensively Deepening Reform Committee held a meeting on the morning of November 13 to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the third meeting of the Central Committee of Comprehensive Deepening Reform, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and study and review “Several Measures to Further Deepen Reforms to Promote the Healthy Development of the Rural Medical and Health System” and “Policies and Measures to Support the Construction of Modern Agricultural Industrial Parks”, and listened to reports on the construction of the autonomous region’s energy strategic support base, the construction of textile and clothing industry clusters, and the reform of agricultural and rural areas. The meeting also arranged and deployed work related to comprehensively deepening reforms with Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presiding over.

Deputy Secretaries of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region Li Yifei, Zhang Chunlin, and He Zhongyou, attended the meeting as well.

Ma Xingrui stressed the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on comprehensively deepening reforms and conscientiously implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech. In addition to listening to the report on the work of the autonomous region and the Corps, Ma Xingrui stated that there is a need to completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the Party’s new era Xinjiang governance strategy and to resolutely implement the Central Committee’s Comprehensively deepen various reform tasks that were deployed at the third meeting of the Reform Committee. The focus should be on key and difficult issues and deep-seated institutional and mechanism issues that restrict high-quality development in Xinjiang, and to carefully plan and promote reforms in key areas and key links.

He emphasized the need to further deepen reforms and promote the healthy development of the rural medical and health system, and actively promote the construction of modern agricultural industrial parks. The promotion of strategic, creative, and leading reforms with high standards is critical to achieving new breakthroughs in high-quality development, according to Ma Xingrui.

The meeting also discussed the need to accelerate the construction of the textile and garment industry clusters to promote employment and increase income, and to continue to deepen agricultural and rural reforms.

According to Ma Xingrui, departments at all levels must fully understand the reform spirit of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly implement various decisions and arrangements for comprehensively deepening reforms, and focus on solving the prominent contradictions in quality development.

Members of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and responsible comrades of relevant member units attended the meeting.

