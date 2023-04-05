Home News Ma Ying-jeou’s China tour draws to a close, his new role and the war of words – BBC News 中文
Ma Ying-jeou's China tour draws to a close, his new role and the war of words – BBC News 中文

Ma Ying-jeou's China tour draws to a close, his new role and the war of words

Ma Ying-jeou said at Hunan University that in the Constitution of the Republic of China, both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. “We are the Taiwan region, and you are the mainland region.”

After Taiwan broke off diplomatic relations with Honduras, former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began to visit the mainland at the end of March, visiting Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing. He met Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China, and sang “The Moon Represents My Heart” on Hunan Satellite TV. However, he talked about the “Republic of China” and “one China” in Changsha, triggering a war of words with Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council.

Although Ma Ying-jeou is the first Taiwan serving or outgoing leader to visit the mainland since the cross-strait was divided in 1949, it is regarded as a historic breakthrough. However, scholars who are concerned about the cross-strait situation told the BBC that this visit to the mainland will not have much impact on cross-strait relations and Taiwan’s general election next year. Whether he can succeed Lien Chan as the “new cross-strait bridge” remains to be seen under the current internal and external situation.

War of Words with MAC

Ma Ying-jeou’s itinerary on the 12th covers Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, and Chongqing. In addition to some private itineraries in Hunan where he returned home to worship his ancestors, he visited many historical memorials related to the period of the Republic of China, such as the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and the Wuchang Revolution of 1911. Uprising Memorial, etc.

Last Sunday, Ma Ying-jeou also held a discussion with mainland students at Hunan University. Taiwan’s “China Times” reported that Ma Ying-jeou said: “When the Constitution of the Republic of China was amended, China was divided into two parts; at the same time, Article 2 of the Regulations on Relations Between the People of the Republic of China and the Taiwan Strait defined what is called the Taiwan area and what is called the mainland area. The former It is Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma, and the mainland is the territory outside of Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma.”

