Mac tip: Forgot your password? – Legitimate Access to Locked Mac | news

One thing can already be anticipated: Trying to guess the password can quickly lead to undesirable results. After a maximum of 10 attempts, Intel Macs with a T2 chip and the Apple Silicon variants switch to recovery mode. Here you once again have a considerable number of 40 attempts, with the intervals between the entries being increased to one hour. This time should be used more sensibly, since the permanent blocking of the data carrier beckons in the event of failure.

Which password is it actually?

A Mac can have various passwords that protect against unauthorized access to internal data. The most obvious variant is the user password present on every Mac, which is essential for unlocking the device. The same also occurs with activated FileVault encryption, in which case a recovery key can be helpful. If the device is an Intel Mac, a firmware password could also be set. This would affect all access to the Mac. Last but not least, there is still the case of never having been in possession of the password (see also ).

macOS Catalina and following operating system versions

Since macOS 10.15, Apple has offered an easy way to recall forgotten passwords. All you have to do is click on the “?” on the right side of the input field. Ideally, if you left a password hint during the setup process, it should now reveal itself. On the other hand, after entering the wrong user password three times, an option to restart the Mac and then troubleshoot the problem appears. At this point, you have the option of resetting the password using the Apple ID. However, the Mac needs an internet connection for this. With FileVault enabled, the recovery key is also an option to reset the password without an internet connection. in one Support article the task is described in detail for the respective system versions.



macOS Mojave and earlier system variants

Older versions allow other ways to reset the password. For example, access via the Mac administrator account or resetting the password via the corresponding “Password Reset Wizard”. However, the latter requires knowledge of the FileVault recovery key. Apple also offers the option of using the Apple ID on the corresponding support page at. With older system variants, there may be discrepancies with the iCloud keychain after resetting the password. The procedure for solving this problem can be found in said documentation.

Missing firmware password on an Intel Mac

The firmware password of an Intel Mac can usually only be changed if this is known. On very old Macs with removable RAM, removing a memory stick and then resetting the NVRAM three times could lead to success, but it doesn’t have to. The safe way is to hand it over to the authorized personnel from the Apple Store. A corresponding proof of ownership should be carried along in the form of an invoice. The company from Cupertino also provides its own for this info page ready.

owner is deceased

This case occurs just as often and requires a different approach. The path via the Apple ID cannot be denied here, since the two-factor authentication would stand in the way. Before Apple introduced legacy contacts with macOS 12.1 and under iOS or iPadOS 15.2, the only way to contact them was via support, whereby the situation had to be clarified with the appropriate documents. With the newer operating versions, the specified contacts receive an access key that is to be used for this purpose. However, full access to the deceased’s account is only granted upon presentation of the death certificate. Details can be here remove.

Last instance: factory condition

If the priority is to set up the Mac again, but not to access the content, the Apple Configurator 2 can be used to restore the factory settings. But beware: If the device is reported as stolen, it may become unusable during setup because it connects to the Apple servers. For completely different cases, you can only get help from a competent technician.

