The unfortunate event occurred in the Gabriel Camargo stadium, in the city of Ibagué against millionaireswhen a fan decided to enter the playing field to attack Daniel Catanowhich occurred before the start of the game, in addition to provoking the reaction of the blue player and showing the empathy of Macalister Silva.

After this episode an unprecedented event occurred. The dialogue between Macalister and the referee wilmar roldan It was recorded on the cameras of the channel that broadcasts soccer matches, being a speech that has been replicated in many spaces on social networks.

Given the lack of guarantees to be able to start the match in Ibagué, Macalister decided to speak with the center of the commitment to present his points of view on the situation experienced by one of his teammates, prior to the start of the match against him. Sports Tolima.

“It is not about being Cataño. This is the football that belongs to all of us. We must set a precedent that society should take care of each other, that’s why I say it for a matter of solidarity for us and the other colleagues ”, commented Silva, who spoke directly to Roldán.

Here is the full statement from player Macalister Silva:

