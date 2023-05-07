Macas, a treasure protected by the majestic Amazon jungle





Visit Macas is to be impressed from your entrance with the intense green color of the vast vegetation that shelters the city and that is conjugated with the permanent sound of the rivers that serve as transportation and power supply for the mestizo and Shuar communities that settle on its shores.

Who depart from Cuenca to Macas embark on a journey 221.7 kms, in which mountainous and cloudy landscapes, typical of the Andean sierra, are exchanged with warm environments and humid characteristic of the Ecuadorian Amazon.

When taking the first steps through this city, you can see the majesty of the Upano and Yuquipa riverswhich divide the city and serve as source of income for own and strangers.

The Upano River divides the jungle from the urban area. DFPB photo

In them you can practice activities as canoeing and contemplating the landscapesgreet the communities that live on the shores, listen to the song of the birds or do extreme sports such as rafting, which test the courage of the most daring who visit this place.

And he decides walk through the fields you will observe huge food crops such as cassava, plantain, Chinese potato, a variety of fruits and vegetables that are the main ingredients of the typical dishes of this area.

He chicken ayampaco, which is served in bijao leaf; he caracha broth or guayusa tea that is offered in each indigenous community or restaurant that you visit, are the star plates that you must try if you decide to give yourself the opportunity to get to know this land.

ETSA cabins

One of the must-see points when visiting Macas are the ETSA cabinsa venture of indígenas Shuar which enables delve into the traditions of this culture through practical interactions how to learn words in their language, perform their rituals and learn about their knowledge.

One of the activities you can do in this place is walk through the jungle, but first you must participate in a ceremony preview in which Charip (lightning), community leader, appears with his family welcoming their visitors.

For the presentation los natives they carry one traditional costume consisting of a dress for women called “karachi” and a long skirt with vertical lines for men, called “Itip”.

After this act, the hostss invite tourists to a traditional dance in which the men move their bodies back and forth, while the women gather their hands on their stomachs and let themselves be carried away by the rhythm.

Indigenous people from the ETSA community invite tourists to participate in a traditional dance. Video DFPB

To enter the jungle it is necessary for a woman from the community to paint the guest’s face with achiote, since this serves “to get in touch with nature,” says Charip.

The walk through the vegetation lasts about 30 minutes in which the Shuar shows a variety of plants that are used in the daily life of the Macabeos (originally from Macas).

Some examples of plants from this area are the ubila root that is used as a natural shampoo, the barbazo for fishing or the guayusa that is used to increase the sexual libido of those who consume it.

Typical food

Guayusa is served as tea and is the perfect companion to various dishes such as caldo de novios (beef-based soup), yucca tamale or ayampaco that are made with natural products.

“Here everything is at hand, you take it and cook it,” says Wendy Quishi, (Shuar woman).

Wendi Quishi prepares food over firewood. DFPB photo

Another of the main products that the Maccabees are proud of is their beef. According to Leonardo Salgado, a tour operator, “Macas meat is the best in the country.” This is confirmed by the flavor and textures of a good grilled steak.

river activities

When the trip through the jungle ends, the journey continues through the Yuquipa River. Two activities can be carried out here: a thirty-minute ride on a motorized wooden boat in the calm part of the river, or dare to go rafting for more than an hour in the rushing waters.

Canoeing on the Yuqipa River is one of the activities carried out in the ETSA community. DFPB photo

Those who risk doing this activity for the first time in the Amazon will live a unique experience that connects the body with nature and activates the senses, such as when the loud sound of the waves is enlivened by the singing of birds, or when the adrenaline rush rowing to avoid falling into the river contrasts with the stability and peace that comes from observing the endless green landscape that surrounds the place.

To live this experience, you must contact the Macas Kayak guides, who provide all the materials, information and security to enjoy this activity.

urban tourism

Those who visit Macas have to walk through its urban center that offers a series of recreational, cultural and family activities.

One of the options is to do religious tourism in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Virgin of Macas that has huge stained glass windows inside that show the devotion of its inhabitants or visit the El Quilamo Viewpoint where the imposing 40-meter monument of the Virgin of the same name and from where you can see the top of the Snagay volcano

Statue of the Immaculate Virgin of Macas, located in the El Quilamo Viewpoint. Video DFPB

Another activity is to walk through the Recreational Park that has a bridge that leads to a viewpoint where you can appreciate the magnitude of the Upano River that divides the urban part of the jungle of this city.

If you want to visit the nightlife, the city offers several alternatives such as a dozen restaurants, bars and clubs where you can enjoy the warmth and friendliness that characterizes the people of this land.