Macau SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng to Lead Delegation to Beijing for 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum

Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will be leading a delegation to Beijing to attend the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. This invitation was announced by the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) government. The delegation will be in Beijing from October 16 to 18 to participate in the opening ceremony of the forum and related activities.

Accompanying Ho Iat Seng are several key officials from the Macau SAR government, including Li Wai Nong, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ouyang U, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Chen Zijin, the Commissioner for Integrity, and Hui Lifeng, the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office. Additionally, members of the National Integration Committee for National Development will also be part of the delegation.

The “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum will take place in Beijing from October 17 to 18. In addition to the government delegation, Macao SAR has organized a separate delegation comprising representatives from various industries, including industry and commerce, returned overseas Chinese, youth, finance, technology, convention and exhibition, as well as hotel and tourism industries.

The “Belt and Road” initiative is a global development strategy proposed by China that focuses on connectivity and cooperation between countries and regions. It aims to enhance infrastructure development, trade, and investment along the ancient Silk Road routes. The summit forum provides a platform for countries and organizations to discuss and promote collaboration under the “Belt and Road” framework.

The participation of Macau SAR in this international summit highlights the region’s commitment to regional cooperation and economic development. It provides an opportunity for Macau to engage with other participants and explore potential collaborations in various sectors.