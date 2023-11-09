MacBook Pro M3: Apple justifies 8 GB of RAM +++ “High Power Mode” for all M3 models | News

Wed, 7:33 p.m. Hardware: Mac me At the presentation of the new professional MacBook series last week, the company was able to surprise with a 14-inch model with an M3 chip. The entry-level device replaces the 13-inch M2 variant from last year and goes on sale in the USA at a premium of $300 compared to its predecessor. In addition to improved specifications, Apple now even offers “High Power Mode” across the entire device class. What many people will notice, however, is that Apple sells the minimum version of the device with 8 GB of RAM, which sounds quite meager these days. In an interview VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, tries to clear up any misunderstandings.

8 GB is not the same as 8 GB

The Chinese ML engineer and media designer Lin YilYi spoke directly to the problem in the dialogue and describes the 8 GB of RAM as currently the “biggest concern” of potential buyers of the smallest MacBook Pro in the basic configuration. The Vice President’s answer came promptly: You cannot compare the RAM of Apple devices with that of other systems. More efficient use, such as through memory compression, would distort the direct comparison. In terms of sheer numbers, he added, the 8GB probably compares with a standard 16GB system. You should simply try out whether the required performance is available and then confidently decide on an 8 GB model. In this context, Borchers speaks of the incredible raw data of the current Apple chip, but he emphasized that Apple’s unique ecosystem represents more than just mere specifications. Users should think outside the box – using the technology is the real test, says Borchers.

High performance mode for the entire MacBook Pro family

The first owners of a MacBook Pro M3 have already noticed: The “high performance mode” can now be activated on the smallest model in the series and from now on ensures high performance over longer periods of time. Previously, the feature was only reserved for the largest variant of the M1 and M2 generations – the 16-inch brother. With the introduction of the M3 chips, this approach is changing in Cupertino, much to the delight of future Pro users. Jason Snell pointed out Six Colors was one of the first to point out this positive fact, but initially didn’t notice any major differences when activated under the M3 Max. Only the fan speed switched up immediately, but even during heavier CPU tasks, the propellers didn’t cause an unpleasant background noise. At full capacity, however, the noise can be reminiscent of a hairdryer, says Snell. This is according to Apple Support-Dokument This is what you want and therefore ensures sufficient cooling.

