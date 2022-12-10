Border funds between the grumbling of the Trentino people and the concerns of the mayor of Lamon, Loris Maccagnan, who to tell the truth looks more at the signals coming from Venice: “I would not want Zaia to barter the funds for the granting of autonomy to the Veneto” , says the mayor of the plateau. “For us, those appropriations are crucial to keep small mountain communities like Lamon going,” he says, on the sidelines of the meeting that took place in Trento, dedicated precisely to the issue of funds for border municipalities.

From Trentino, where the coffers of various Municipalities are in red, one does not say no to border funds, rather one looks at their revisitation: «We need to create a mountain system. These funds must not be seen as a privilege, neither from the Veneto side nor from the Trentino side», explains the mayor of Lavarone, Isacco Corradi. “The funds must be well spent and become a means of uniting the borderlands and not of division”, relaunches the mayor of Pedemonte, Roberto Carotta.

Seventeen years after the referendum in which Lamon asked to move to Trentino, and which in fact kicked off the season of border funds with the Dellai – Galan agreement of 2007, the situation has changed. And in Lamon they monitor it carefully: «There have been some statements by the Trentino councilor Mattia Gottardi», says Maccagnan, «which would suggest a certain willingness of the majority of the Province of Trento to review the methods of disbursing the funds, but I think they do part of the skirmishes ahead of the elections expected in the spring. Rather, I am more concerned about the declarations arriving from Venice. Obtaining the autonomy of the Veneto in exchange for the abolition of border funds is a price that Lamon cannot pay, and I think the other small mountain towns too».

Maccagnan awaits developments also on the front of the presidency of the Commission which manages the funds: «Let’s see what happens. Until now we had a Belluno MP at the helm of the Commission, but if the criteria remain the same, the only one who could take over the job is Luca De Carlo. We’ll see what developments will be. Fundamental», Maccagnan comments, «is that the line claimed by the former Trentino president Dellai passes, who in the meeting reiterated that the fund must be claimed as solidarity by Trento and Bolzano towards the mountain populations around their borders. The fund must be brought back to the original spirit that looked at the common interest of the border territories ».