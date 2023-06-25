Home » Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Change in Officer Personnel
Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Change in Officer Personnel

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2023 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTC PINK:MACE) announces the departure of John DiMare, who served as its Corporate Controller. John resigned due to a family medical emergency.About Mace Security …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2023 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTC PINK:MACE) announces the departure of John DiMare, who served as its Corporate Controller. John
resigned due to a family medical emergency.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

