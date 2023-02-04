Home News Macías distances himself from the Democratic Center
News

Macías distances himself from the Democratic Center

by admin
Macías distances himself from the Democratic Center

The former senator from Huila explained his reasons in a letter sent to former President Álvaro Uribe.

“President Uribe, through this letter I allow myself to convey to you my decision to withdraw or distance myself from the Party institutionally, and distance myself from its organization and structure. However, for now, I am not going to resign from the Democratic Center, because it hurts me to abandon what I helped to create and build”, Macías points out in the letter published by Week.

Macías will not resign but he does warn that he will be a “simple militant, independently.”

In the letter sent by Macías to former President Uribe also the wear and tear of the Party and the motivations that would lead him to make such a decision.

“Today the Democratic Center suffers enormous wear and tear in the country, and it is not because of the infamy against it, as you affirm; nor because of President Duque, as some Party leaders deliberately say. Our community, from the leadership, has not had the orientation, presence or attention due to its militancy”.

See also  Dl bills, passes the squeeze of one degree on radiators and air conditioners in the offices of the Pa

You may also like

Prosecutor’s Office will evaluate security in Barranquilla on...

Santa Fe drew a tie in Medellín with...

This is how they fired ‘Niko’ Arredondo

New Juanchito bridge in the final stretch

First Matecaña victory in the League

Fire in the páramo del Almorzadero devastated more...

US shoots down Chinese ‘surveillance’ balloon

US restricts activity at three airports over Chinese...

Vallenato romantic songs: which is the best?

Indepaz asks to clarify violent actions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy