The former senator from Huila explained his reasons in a letter sent to former President Álvaro Uribe.

“President Uribe, through this letter I allow myself to convey to you my decision to withdraw or distance myself from the Party institutionally, and distance myself from its organization and structure. However, for now, I am not going to resign from the Democratic Center, because it hurts me to abandon what I helped to create and build”, Macías points out in the letter published by Week.

Macías will not resign but he does warn that he will be a “simple militant, independently.”

In the letter sent by Macías to former President Uribe also the wear and tear of the Party and the motivations that would lead him to make such a decision.

“Today the Democratic Center suffers enormous wear and tear in the country, and it is not because of the infamy against it, as you affirm; nor because of President Duque, as some Party leaders deliberately say. Our community, from the leadership, has not had the orientation, presence or attention due to its militancy”.