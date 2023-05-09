Home » macOS 13.4 and iOS 16.5 coming soon – release candidate distributed | News
From the beginning it was considered quite likely that Apple would release the next system updates before the World Wide Developers Conference in early June. Since the end of March, macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 have been in public testing, and having developers test them for more than two months is rather unusual for .x updates. New pre-builds are available now, one week after the last round. These no longer bear the designation “Beta”, but for the first time “Release Candidate”.

The final versions will therefore be launched in the coming days. Until then, another RC version may appear, but only if major errors were noticed in the final sprint. In the press release For the new “Pride Edition” watchband, Apple confirms the assumed date and speaks of “next week”.

No major changes planned
Since the beginning of the beta phase, it has become apparent that no far-reaching changes are to be expected this time – only support for new Macs is supposedly something that Apple supposedly wants to tackle with macOS 13.4 (see news/article/Gurman-Apple-bereitet-macOS-auf-neue-Macs-vor-182278.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de” rel=”noopener”>). On the other hand, only small things were noticeable in the visible innovations. Siri can start screen recordings on the iPhone, so far the function could only be called up via the control center. News+ (US only) subscribers will also find a sports section.

Apple cites greater reliability when unlocking via Apple Watch as bug fixes for macOS, and Bluetooth keyboards connect faster to the Mac after waking up. In addition, Apple will, as always, make a whole series of security improvements, which the company usually only documents after the update.

The currently available system builds
Finally, as always, an overview of the developer versions currently offered via App Store Connect. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list – it usually takes another day for the version to be released for the public test program. However, the build number of the developer and public beta is always the same. The developer area currently has the following download options:

System Buildnummer Published
macOS 13.4RC 22F62 09.05.2023
iOS 16.5 RC 20F65 09.05.2023
iPadOS 16.5 RC 20F65 09.05.2023
watchOS 9.5 RC 20T562 09.05.2023
tvOS 16.5 RC 20L562 09.05.2023

