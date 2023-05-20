macOS 13.5 and iOS 16.6 on the way – the first betas are out | news

It has been clear for weeks that macOS 13.4 and iOS 16.5 will not complete the current system cycle. The direct successors made themselves felt in the access statistics a long time ago, because Apple has been testing macOS Ventura 13.5 and iOS 16.6 on publicly accessible offers for some time. Typically, a new beta phase follows almost immediately after the end of the last trial period. After the last major update evening has just been completed, the moment has now come, as expected, for Apple to publish new versions via the developer area and have them tested before general release. In addition to macOS and iOS, this naturally also applies to the operating systems of the iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

The next major updates are already waiting

It’s not long until this year’s World Wide Developers Conference, on June 5 Apple will open the annual event with a keynote. The company will then present the next major releases, namely iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 as well as macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. As always, the greatest energy of the development departments should flow into the upcoming major updates, which is why it is extremely unlikely that in macOS 13.5 and iOS 16.6 still has far-reaching discoveries to make. Instead, Apple may have in mind only fixing bugs and working on general stability. If, contrary to expectations, the systems show visible changes, we will update this message or discuss the new features in a separate article.

The currently available system builds

Although there are currently no test versions for participants in the public test program, this should be ready a day later, as always. At the moment the developer area has the following pre-release versions, as always we also include the corresponding build number and the date of publication: