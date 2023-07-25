macOS 13.5 and iOS 16.6 patch many vulnerabilities | news

Tue, 11:01 a.m. Software bkIt had long been foreseeable that iOS and iPadOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 were not exactly updates with a wealth of new features: the following major releases are already in the starting blocks and in the beta phase testers had to look for new functions with a magnifying glass. After all, Cupertino increases security for selected groups with “iMessage Contact Key Verification”. A quick installation of the updates released yesterday still seems urgently needed: Apple is now giving details of the closed security gaps, two of which may already have been actively exploited.

Fixed many vulnerabilities in the kernel and WebKit

Anyone taking a look at a newly provided by Apple Support-Dokument throws sees 16 vulnerabilities that alone fix iOS and iPadOS 16.6. Cupertino primarily addresses a number of vulnerabilities in the kernel, and the company chooses a somewhat opaque wording for one of the exploits: The vulnerability may have been actively exploited before the release of iOS 15.7.1, but the fix nevertheless appears in the list of current patch notes. The new system versions also fix a serious deficiency in WebKit: Attackers were able to run malicious code on Macs and iDevices via specially crafted websites. A somewhat unsuccessful Rapid Security Response provided a remedy around two weeks ago, but torpedoed the functionality of some websites. macOS 13.4.1 (c) and iOS as well as iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) eliminated the shortcomings.

macOS 13.5 fixes some annoying bugs

Another error affects the “Where is?” application: apps could sometimes access whereabouts without the user’s consent. If you own a Mac and are struggling with one or the other problem, you should consider downloading macOS 13.5 soon for other reasons: The update eliminates some annoying bugs, some of which have caused frustration since the first release of macOS Ventura (see here).

